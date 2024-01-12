Menu
Spark-owned Qrious claims premier Snowflake cloud analytics badge

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Stephen Ponsford (Qrious)

Stephen Ponsford (Qrious)

Credit: Supplied

Spark data specialist Qrious has achieved premier tier partner status from data cloud vendor Snowflake.

Qrious said it would use Snowflake's data cloud to help New Zealand companies tap into the power of cloud computing by building fast, flexible and easy to use data storage, processing and analytic solutions.

Qrious CEO Stephen Ponsford said the business was focused on accelerating innovation around the use of data.

"Rapid acceleration in the digital space is exciting, but this also requires a whole new skillset," he said. "Achieving premier tier status with Snowflake means we have demonstrated proficiency and commitment to leveraging Snowflake's cutting-edge technology for our clients as they prepare for the next wave of innovation.”

Snowflake NZ country manager Tony Shaw said Qrious and Snowflake’s data cloud created a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline cloud transitions and mobilise data in the service of the enterprise. 

Financial services provider Apex NZ is one company that recently turned to Qrious for help designing and launching a modern data platform using Snowflake while also employing DBT for modeling and data transformation with Fivetran for data ingestion.

It used to take Apex over seven hours to run a tax year-end report for one of its bigger clients. The new integration, however, enables Apex to run an entire report for as many as three big clients and a handful of smaller clients in seven minutes.

“We’re excited to continue to help local businesses tap into the power of cloud technology to scale their efficiency and impact; and we’re proud to be doing so to a very high standard, in collaboration with Snowflake,” Ponsford said.


