Lancom Technology appoints Darryl Grauman head of revenue

Darryl Grauman (Lancom Technology) Credit: Supplied

Former AWS APAC head of strategic alliances Darryl Grauman is joining Lancom Technology's senior leadership team as head of revenue.

Grauman is charged with applying his experience in managed services and software as a service channel to help Lancom drive local and global growth.

Lancom group CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa said Grauman joined the firm at a crucial time.

“Not only has Lancom grown through acquisition and organically, but we’ve carefully looked at our market positioning and value proposition," he said.

"Unusually for a managed services provider, Lancom is also an accomplished independent software vendor and a proven software developer within the Microsoft and AWS ecosystems.”

In recent years, Lancom Technology also executed multiple acquisitions and expanded the company into the Australian market with the opening of an office in Melbourne.



One point of difference was Lancom's SaaS product support division, which applies its own experience to serve software developers on both sides of the Tasman.

“Through product support, we’re helping ISVs focus on developing software, while Lancom navigates the hyperscale ecosystems we know so well, taking the software developed by our clients to a global market," Kirimetiyawa said.

"This is a key and unique value proposition offered by no other MSP and Darryl’s appointment accelerates our ambitions in this arena.”

With more than two decades in the technology industry, Grauman’s experience includes executive positions with Axon Computer Systems, Gen-i, as head of strategy and architecture, and in distribution at Westcon, where he served as VP of cloud strategy and VP of cloud and services APAC.

Grauman has also served as a director of several software and technology firms.

“Seeing technology from the product, distribution and customer perspectives has proven instrumental,” Grauman said.

His experience at AWS stood out, allowing him to see how ISVs and growing commercial businesses worked within the ecosystem to develop, go to market and find customers.

"Prior to that, distribution was somewhat similar, in terms of what’s required for channel enablement, creating the conditions in which resellers can meet the market and thrive,” he said.

There were few organisations doing what Lancom does and bringing deep cloud, managed services and software development capabilities while remaining unencumbered by excessive costs and bureaucracy, Grauman said.

Importantly, Lancom was allied with Microsoft as well as AWS.

Grauman said his primary focus will be assisting ISVs technically and with their go-to-market on both hyperscale platforms while using his international experience to enhance Lancom's senior leadership team.

“Lancom Technology has established itself as a competent and capable organisation – now, we’re going to be super disruptive delivering a range of services few can match," he said.