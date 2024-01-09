Menu
Juniper Networks extends Dicker Data distribution to NZ

New partner-focused training and enablement initiatives to launch in NZ.

Distributor Dicker Data has won an extension to an existing Australian agreement to distribute Juniper Networks products in New Zealand. 

Effective immediately, Dicker will distribute of the full range of Juniper products and also launch several new training, enablement and certification programmes to support partners in the local market.

Executive director and chief operating officer of Dicker Data Vlad Mitnovetski said Dicker was committed to growing and diversifying its technology portfolio to meet the needs of the New Zealand market and partners. 

"Our partnership with Juniper Networks in Australia, which launched in 2017, has been built on a strong foundation that has helped them to sustainably grow their business and I’m confident we can replicate the same level of success in the New Zealand market," Mitnovetski said. 

"Our team is already in place and ready to start assisting partners with their networking transformations to become AI driven enterprises.”

The Juniper Networks range offered partners networking and security solutions spanning data centre, cloud, enterprise, mid-market and SMB to transform the efficiency of the networks they manage.

They also improved the user and employee experience for end-customers while making the process of managing the network simpler for their engineers, Dicker Data said.

Juniper Networks' A/NZ area partner director, Darrin Iatrou, said he looked forward to delivering transformative networking connectivity across New Zealand and, through the delivery of our AI-driven networking solutions, to enabling the future of New Zealand enterprises.

Dicker Data, which acquired local distributor Exeed in 2021, said it would launch the new training and enablement initiatives in the first half of 2024.

Last September, Dicker inked a new A/NZ agreement with unified observability and application acceleration vendor Riverbed Technology. 


