ComCom grant winner Vector counts Alphabet's 'moonshot factory' X and AWS as partners

Electricity distributor Vector has become the first recipient of the Commerce Commission’s innovation project allowance as it also partners with X and AWS.

The award was made for Prismed, a multi-year project to acquire, process and analyse millions of lines of smart electricity meter data daily to unlock business the operational efficiencies.

Prismed automated processes to provide ongoing reliable access to near real-time smart meter data and established processes to analyse and use the data for strategic and operational decision making.

Regulator the Commerce Commission granted more than $750,000 in innovation funding with the aim of delivering lower costs and increasing quality of service to customers.

Vector is also working in partnership with AWS and Google's semi secret R&D facility, the X "moonshot factory", the company's May grant application said.

"With X and other innovative companies around the world, we are working on a moonshot project to virtualise Auckland’s electricity network," the application said.

"The aim is to make a digital copy of our network and then use simulation technology to see how it would behave in a real-life, future scenario.

"This is important because, with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) as well as solar and battery storage, the flow of energy becomes more complex. We need to ensure that we are ready for these changes."

The commission funding was a claw-back for investment already made to obtain data access rights and build capabilities around data from smart meters covering 87 per cent of Vector's network area.

Vector’s chief operating officer electricity gas and fibre, Peter Ryan, said the innovation funding didn’t just recognise the value of the data to Vector, but the potential for other electricity distribution businesses to benefit from similar approaches.

“With 83 per cent of all residential connections in New Zealand having a smart meter, the opportunity for consumers to benefit from greater access to their smart meter data is huge," Ryan said.

“Smart meter data provides highly valuable visibility to the low-voltage network. This visibility leads to efficiencies and innovation in network management, which in turn enables better outcomes for customers.”

The Prismed project isn’t the Vector group’s only investment in a big-data future. Subsidiary Vector Technology Solutions offers a cloud-native, scalable and secure energy data platform called Diverge, developed in partnership with AWS..

Network operators can use Diverge to process and analyse smart meter data, along with other relevant data sets, to more effectively plan, build, and manage their networks.

Vector has also explored mechanisms for utilising non-network solutions including the Ngāti Whātua battery-solar community project, SunGenie residential solar-battery deployments, new methods of hot water load control, a peak time rebate trial, deployment of the first grid-scale batteries in NZ, deployment of grid scale battery and standby generation microgrids, behavioural smart EV charging trials and one of NZ’s first EV charging network's.