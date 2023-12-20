‘Sustainability has transitioned to become a must-have': Cisco NZ’s Garrett Heraty

Garrett Heraty (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

Within a year of joining Cisco New Zealand, country manager Garrett Heraty found himself weathering quite the literal storm.

Early in 2023, when Cyclone Gabrielle devastated swathes of New Zealand’s North Island, Heraty helped mobilise a Cisco emergency taskforce to restore connectivity.

“We had people flying in with ruggedised kits so we could support those frontline responders,” he told Reseller News.

“Over the years, I’ve been able to see just how technology can help alleviate disaster zones. But to see global purpose in action in our backyard was just incredible.”

Global purpose has certainly taken up the bulk of Cisco’s headlines in recent years, particularly around sustainability and technology.

This is a subject close to Heraty’s heart and one he is keen to reaffirm to New Zealand’s partner community.

Speaking to Reseller News during Cisco Live in Melbourne, he said: “We are experiencing a huge uptake in New Zealand for our new Green Pay offering. This enables our partners to support their customers’ sustainability objectives while delivering a predictable payment schedule, and a 5 per cent incentive on the equipment at the outset.”

Understandably, in tough economic climate, sustainable practices and environmental investment may take a backseat for many partners. However, despite this, Heraty believes the impetus is high for partners’ to priortise reducing their environmental footprint.

“There has been a quick transition from nice-to-have to must-have in the time,” Heraty said. “I’ve gone from creating awareness to having active conversations with business leaders.

“From a marketing perspective, if you want to access the European Union and if you don’t have a robust sustainability strategy you simply cannot operate in those markets. New Zealand is also a very sustainability-aware and conscious nation. At the very least, we should not be making the planet worse. But I believe we should be even bolder and look to improve the world we live in.”

Cisco appointed Heraty as country manager for New Zealand in April 2022, a long-term executive, who has been with the vendor for over 15 years.

As of now, Heraty helps oversee a Kiwi channel ecosystem of 244 registered partners ranging from large ISPs and MSPs to highly specialised solutions providers in areas such as cyber security, field service observability and contact centres.

“The Cisco New Zealand partner landscape is diverse and incredibly dynamic,” Heraty said. “We are 100 per cent-led by the partner community in New Zealand and we are privileged to have such a strong representation through such capable partners.

“We’ve been fortunate in the recovery of our supply chain and that our customers are really responding to our message around sustainability. I’ve seen such an acceleration of prioritisation of sustainability with both channel leaders and customers.”

“Cisco is doubling down our investment and focusing on our partners who are building Cisco-powered cyber security, FSO and collaboration offerings,” he added. “We are incredibly excited about what these new offerings will offer to the market in the new year while supporting our partner's growth and profitability.”