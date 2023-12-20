Rapid7 inks Duo as NZ distributor

Duo to provide resellers and service providers with access to Rapid7's Insight platform.

David Long (Duo, a division of Sektor) Credit: Supplied

Risk and threat detection software developer Rapid7 has appointed Duo, a division of Sektor, as a strategic distributor in New Zealand.

Under the agreement, Duo’s network of resellers, value-added resellers and managed security service providers will have access to Rapid7’s Insight platform to strengthen their cybersecurity portfolios.

The Insight platform is a suite of tools that ensures an organisation’s security, IT, and DevOps teams have access to vulnerability risk management, application security, detection and response, external threat intelligence, orchestration and automation and cloud security.



“With organisations set to increase their cybersecurity spending, resellers, VARs and MSSPs will each play a pivotal role in providing the cyber tools that businesses need to bolster their defences,” said Anita Moorhouse, partner director, Asia Pacific and Japan for Rapid7.

Duo's A/NZ general manager for cyber security, David Long, said Rapid7's solution was perfect for commercial and large enterprises looking to enhance asset visibility and address vulnerabilities across their IT estate.

"The platform provides automated, actionable insights, presenting a market opportunity for the channel community and service providers to deliver additional value to their customer base," he said.

According to Gartner, security spending in New Zealand is forecasted to grow 11 per cent in 2024, reaching almost NZ$1 billion.

Rapid 7 hired its first NZ staff last year.