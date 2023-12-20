Menu
Māori spectrum and telco service Tū Ātea to acquire The Broadtech Group

Deal will facilitate mobile services around the country, particularly to rural communities.

Tū Ātea, the Māori spectrum and telecommunications service, has sealed a deal to buy Auckland-based telco and broadcast provider The Broadtech Group.

The acquisition, which includes Broadtech network specialist JDA, was described as a "milestone" for Tū Ātea, previously known as the Interim Māori Spectrum Commission.

All 50 staff, boasting expertise in telecommunications and broadcast engineering and capabilities in the healthcare, utility, media, and enterprise sectors, will be retained.

Tū Ātea holds the rights on behalf of Māori to an allocation of telecommunications radio spectrum as the result of an agreement inked between Māori and the Crown in February 2022.

Chief executive Antony Royal said Broadtech’s infrastructure, technical capabilities and skilled team would enable Tū Ātea to facilitate mobile services around the country, particularly to rural communities.

“The team is working very closely with the existing mobile network operators and key equipment vendors to find innovative ways to share spectrum and infrastructure to extend mobile coverage to remote and underserved areas,” Royal said.

“The intention is that people could use their existing mobile account to access services in areas that previously had no or poor coverage.”

Broadtech’s network assets offered opportunities to deliver high-capacity voice, data and broadcast services to many more communities in Aotearoa to help close the digital divide and assist entrepreneurs and innovators to strengthen the country’s digital economy.

“That’s the mission we were set up to pursue,” said Tū Ātea chair Piripi Walker.

“It is gratifying to see these plans come together. With the expertise and infrastructure we have gained from Broadtech, we can begin to put this incredibly valuable resource to good use for all New Zealanders.”

The Broadtech Group would continue to support and grow its wide range of commercial operations, including supporting mobile network operators to build out and maintain their infrastructure and the management of terrestrial transmission for Whakaata Māori (Māori TV), iwi radio stations and other major radio and television media organisations, health and enterprise clients, wireless internet providers, the coastguard and many others.

Broadtech’s managing director, Merv Taylor, would also continue to lead the business, which this month celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for Broadtech, where we have the opportunity to apply our expertise and resources to innovative new uses and enable Māori social and economic development in the process,” Taylor said.

Tū Ātea is also developing its spectrum innovation platform, offering research and development, testing, prototyping and training for Māori in wireless technologies.

Royal said joining forces with Broadtech would allow the organisation to "radically" scale up its Māori skills and workforce development efforts.

“We have a real shortage of Māori radio engineers and technicians," he said. "With Broadtech we now have a company to help us build skills for Māori in cutting-edge technologies and develop careers in a wide range of digital sectors including telecommunications and broadcasting.”

The acquisition, funded through a 2022 spectrum agreement with the government, was welcomed by the telecommunications and broadcasting industries, user group TUANZ and Māori training and development organisations Te Wānanga o Raukawa Tumuaki and Te Hapori Matihiko.

The sale price was not disclosed.


