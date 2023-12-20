University of Canterbury seeks private cloud to slay legacy infrastructure

The University of Canterbury's main Christchurch campus. Credit: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury is looking to private cloud to modernise both its research computing power and its business computing environment.

The university's research computing cluster was at the end of its economic life and its software was no longer in

support, a new tender noted.

"It is no longer fit for purpose and does not have the capacity or capabilities to meet current and future e-research requirements."

Similarly, the university's existing on-premise business computing environment was ageing and required investment.

"Some of this will be migrated to the public cloud but it is not possible to move it all there," the tender said. "The university will require private cloud services, either on-premises or in a co-location datacentre, to support these workloads."

It has been a busy year for ICT at the university, which is replacing its ERP system, adopting ServiceNow and also undertaking a Microsoft application migration and modernisation programme.

A consistent, secure, and well-governed cloud was seen as an enabler for delivering a modern environment to teach, research and learn and a private cloud was a key component of the strategy, the tender said.

"It should offer services that cannot be delivered in other clouds, for example, low latency, high bandwidth, data sovereignty, a lower cost model, and a secure location trusted for sensitive data storage."

The university was looking for a quality private cloud or private cloud as a service offering disaster recovery and continuity of service and including a second site outside of Christchurch.

The university was also looking for a partner to support, develop and implement continuous improvements over the life of the contract and to transfer industry and vendor product knowledge and experience to staff.

Shortlisted suppliers will be required to provide a partner-led demonstration of their proposed platform and an evaluation instance for assessment.



Cost savings were also being pursued.



"Private cloud can reduce the cost and complexity of managing and maintaining IT infrastructure, as the resources are centralised and standardised," the tender said.

"Private cloud can also improve the efficiency and productivity of researchers, as they can access and use the

resources anytime and anywhere, without having to worry about hardware or software issues."

The deadline for proposals is 16 February 2024, at 4pm.

