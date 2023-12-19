Wellington firms Blackpearl Group and Arcanum team up for AI push

Partners seek to reshape the way businesses collaborate in the tech space.

Asa Cox (Arcanum AI) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based companies Blackpearl and Arcanum AI are partnering to layer AI pattern recognition and "entity resolution" with generative AI assistant technologies.

Arcanum AI helps small-to-medium sized businesses drive efficiency with AI assistants while Blackpearl builds, acquires and markets data driven cloud services to help small and medium businesses.

Its Pearl Diver product match over demographic and firmographic data to website visitors, resulting in a high degree of individual contact information and company detail.

By combining the technologies, the companies have developed a AI product that has what the partners claim is "near-human understanding" through the delivery of impactful information, the application of emotion and suggestions for action without the need for a customer relationshiop management system.

“It's not just a merger of our technologies but a partnership that seeks to reshape the way businesses collaborate in the tech space," said Blackpearl CTO Sam Daish.

"Our hope is that the collaboration demonstrates how strong we can be when we work together within New Zealand's tech ecosystem.”

Asa Cox, founder and CEO of Arcanum, said the company was seeking to expand beyond New Zealand and Australia into the USA. The partnership was a step in that direction.

"Both of us have incredible talent, we’re ahead of the tech game, and with Blackpearl at our side we know we’ll be able to create incredible products and services," Cox said.

Arcanum partnered with California-based intelligent autiomation technology vendor Workato last year.

Cox told Reseller News that partnership was inked after searching for a technology layer within Arcanum's platform to embed into businesses.



Blackpearl and Arcanum said they aimed to inspire a new wave of thought leadership, encouraging others to explore the possibilities that arise when "minds unite".