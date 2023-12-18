Spark's Digital Island taps former One NZ executive

Susannah Redstone (Digital Island) Credit: Supplied

Cloud-based contact centre solutions provider Digital Island has appointed Susannah Redstone as its new general manager of solutions and services.

Redstone brings more than twenty years’ industry experience from roles at TelstraClear, CallPlus, Spark and, most recently, head of One NZ’s broadband and Vodafone TV businesses.

At Digital Island she is charged with developing innovative solutions and best practices tailored to meet customer needs and to create seamless customer experiences.

“I believe that technology serves as an enabler and, with the right guidance and support, New Zealand businesses can discover new ways to serve their customers and thrive in the digital era," Redstone said.

Digital Island's approach to consulting and professional services, employing a "strategic blend" across technology, operational efficiency, and digital transformation, was a point of particular excitement, she said.

Digital Island chief executive Leon Sheehan said contact centres were transforming into personalised hubs of innovation, combining artificial intelligence, augmented reality, sustainability, cyber security and more.

"Susannah knows how to turn tech advancements into real solutions and her focus on making people and businesses more connected and productive will be a big win for our clients," he said.

Redstone is also an advocate for increasing women's representation in the tech industry.

“We have some shining examples of female leaders in NZ tech, but we are often in the minority at industry events," she said. "It’s an exciting industry that does have a lot of opportunities for women as well.”

In May Digital Island launched a customer experience (CX) "Accelerator Lab" to encourage organisations to evaluate their contact centres to “optimise customer satisfaction, retention, and new customer acquisition” and grow revenue.