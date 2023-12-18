Waikato Regional Council sets aside nearly $1M to realise Project Reboot benefits

Credit: Supplied

Waikato Regional Councl closed its "Project Reboot" Infor software rollout last month but also earmarked nearly $1 million to help realise the benefits of its investment.

A council finance and services committee heard at the end of November that the final project budget, excluding contingency, was expected to be favourable by $641,000, pending final invoicing and retention payments due in January 2024.

$246,000 of that would be transferred out of the Reboot project budget to fund a payroll system replacement.



Of a $3.4 million approved project contingency, $1.1 million also remained unallocated.

"Planned cash-releasing benefits have been confirmed to be able to be realised, although as previously reported to council the timing of these have been impacted by the project delays," the meeting agenda said.

"Other benefits, capacity releasing and qualitative, also continue to be realised as staff become familiar with the product suite."

Processes were underway to transition the management of benefits realisation to staff as "business owners".

However, a final assurance review by IQANZ found ongoing post-project support would be required to build the council’s capability, support the new solution over the coming year and drive the realisation of further value from the investment.

"With the degree of change that has resulted from the project, it is apparent that this transition to efficient and effective business as usual practices will take time – and will require ongoing support beyond council’s staff," the agenda said.

In that cause, staff successfully sought approval for the retention of $945,000 from the unspent project budget and half of the unallocated contingency, minus payroll project costs, to support the transition to "business-as-usual" and ensure planned benefits were realised.

Project Reboot was initiated in 2019 and originally scheduled for delivery in mid-2021 at a cost of $10.5 million. However, the final phase was delivered in July 2023, after a series of cost increases, with a best estimate for cost at completion of $25.8 million as of August.



Northland Regional Council is now rolling out software based on the Waikato template in a project dubbed "Enterprise".