IDC names CCL a 'major player' in APAC cloud market

Richard Adams (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Spark Business Group’s hybrid cloud specialist CCL has been named a major player in the Asia Pacific cloud professional services market by IDC.

IDC's latest MarketScape study assesses vendors offering cloud consultancy to help organisations achieve their desired results with cloud computing.

“We see first-hand how complex it can be for businesses to transition to the cloud, particularly when they rely on legacy systems, or they have workloads that they want to keep stored in New Zealand, or they want to take advantage of the latest technology innovations," said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“With our locally owned and domiciled cloud platforms and data centre network, along with our strong partnerships with the world’s leading providers, we offer a comprehensive range of professional and managed services to empower New Zealand organisations to make the best possible decisions for their cloud strategy."

IDC named Accenture, Capgemini, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NCS, PwC, Samsung SDS and TCS as “leaders” in its assessment closely followed by “major players” Bespin Global, Blazeclan, CCL, IBM, Movate, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Telstra Purple and Wipro.

CCL offers support with cloud strategy, architecture and security through to application migration and modernisation.



In July, it launched a hybrid cloud service called CloudIQ, a managed service allowing customers to use different clouds for different workloads, while in August it achieved VMware's sovereign cloud status.

In September, CCL's parent company Spark also decided to merge its Leaven consulting business into CCL.

Adams said recognition by the IDC MarketScape was a "fantastic validation of CCL's mahi" to deliver successful cloud services to a wide range of New Zealand organisations.

"In an industry that is ever-changing, our customers appreciate having access to the capabilities and experience we offer, particularly when it can be challenging to access those skills themselves," Adams said.



Cloud professional services providers were critical to helping businesses transition to a modern, cloud-centric model, said Pushkaraksh Shanbhag, associate director of cloud and IT services research at IDC Asia Pacific.

"The wide range of transformative services offered by cloud professional services vendors – including app migration, modernisation, cloud-native development, enterprise platform integration and specialised industry solutions – requires businesses to thoughtfully assess providers against their unique needs," Shanbhag added.

IDC is part of Boston-based Foundry, as is Reseller News.



