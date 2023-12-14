Comcom targets telco price and coverage transparency

Tristan Gilbertson (Commerce Commission) Credit: Supplied

New draft guidelines from the Commerce Commission would require telcos to be more transparent about pricing and coverage to allow better comparisons and choices.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said mobile coverage maps are inconsistent between providers and difficult for consumers to compare.



“Coverage differences matter, especially for rural consumers or people travelling or commuting," he said. "Knowing what real-world coverage they can expect from different providers and technologies is important, especially with 5G roll-out and competition heating up.”



Gilbertson said he wanted providers to standardise their maps to make it easier for consumers to understand and compare coverage between providers in different areas.

He also wanted them to stand behind their coverage claims when things went wrong.



"When consumers run into real world coverage problems – compared with what's presented in computer generated coverage maps – they should be able to walk away from their service without penalty," he said.

The move follows draft guidelines released in September aiming to tackle what the regulator described as "bundles of confusion" as it became increasingly concerned about the transparency and comparability of bundle pricing and marketing.



The draft guidelines also require providers to include a monthly average price in their broadband and mobile advertising to make it easier for consumers to compare offers.



“Consumers find it difficult to navigate different combinations of billing terms, discounts, and promotions," Gilbertson said. "We want providers to cut through the complexity by disclosing upfront how much consumers will pay each month for a particular deal."



Consumers found it easier to shop around when they knew how much they would be paying on average each month, he said. Disclosing this upfront would reduce uncertainty and enable more meaningful comparisons.



The draft guidelines also propose:disclosure of the total minimum cost of an offer over the term of the contract, a standardised approach to disclosing early termination fees; and standardised offer summaries to enable comparisons.

Gilbertson said the commission had consulted extensively over the past year to identify the areas where consumers need better information as well as the best way of getting that information from providers.



The regulator was now seeking views from industry and consumer group stakeholders on the draft to implement its proposals.

