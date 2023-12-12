Commvault makes key APAC hires

Jo Dean (Commvault) Credit: supplied

Commvault has expanded its Asia Pacific (APAC) leadership team with two key senior appointments in hiring Michel Borst and Joanne Dean.

Borst has joined as the area vice president for Asia, based out of Singapore. He will lead the region and work directly with customers and partners.

Borst brings more than three decades of experience in software, consulting, and hands-on delivery in APAC across an array of technologies previously working with companies such as Contexo, Safin, Citrix, Accenture, IBM, SAP and Microsoft.

Borst said the Asia region was critical to its growth.

“I’m looking forward to leading and contributing to the Commvault team’s work in advancing the resilience of organisations in Asia,” Borst said.

Joanne Dean comes into the role with two decades of experience working within partner ecosystems, has joined as APAC area vice president for channels and alliances. Dean previously worked for Citrix, Avaya and Nortel.

Based in Perth, Dean will be responsible for spearheading the region’s channel strategy, working alongside Commvault’s partner ecosystem to jointly deliver cyber resilience for the hybrid world.

“Enterprises across APAC are at an important juncture in their digital journey as the opportunities to do more with data have never been greater, but the need to protect, secure, and recover data has never been more important,” Dean said.

“I’m excited to lead Commvault’s channels and alliances efforts and work hand-in-hand with our partners to help joint customers achieve their business goals and advance resilience.

“The partner ecosystem that we’ve built with security, AI, and cloud leaders is a testament to the power of collaboration in combating a landscape marked by chaos and complexity."

Commvault Asia Pacific vice president Martin Creighan recognised the potential and momentum within the APAC region, which was crucial to onboard leaders like Borst and Dean with proven industry experience and strong sales and partner expertise.



