Menu
Tech Data signs up Arista Networks for A/NZ

Tech Data signs up Arista Networks for A/NZ

Aims to address "growing need for large-scale networking solutions in the IT channel"

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Andy Berry (Tech Data)

Andy Berry (Tech Data)

Credit: Supplied

Tech Data has inked a "milestone" distribution agreement with Arista Networks for the Australia and New Zealand market.

The TD Synnex-owned distributor will now offer local partners Arista's entire portfolio of software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data centres and campus environments. 

Tech Data called the deal a "significant milestone" in its "commitment to empowering channel partners and customers as they navigate their journey into the cloud".

Tech Data said partners can pair Arista's solutions with its own value-added services that "address the entire sales cycle". 

"We look forward to helping empower more businesses in the region with innovative networking solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth," said Andy Berry, vice president and country general manager for A/NZ. 

"This new partnership also solidifies Tech Data's position as a leading distributor in the A/NZ region, further enhancing our ability to provide world-class support and expertise to channel partners seeking to navigate the complex landscape of cloud networking solutions."

Tech Data added that partners will be able to reduce operational expenses through Arista's simplified architectures, data-driven analytics and segment-based security.

In October, Arista' released its new switches to target ultra-low latency networking demands, supporting data centre, financial and industrial control applications. 


 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags tech dataArista Networks

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 