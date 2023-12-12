Menu
Rakon in play as $391M offer drops

Rakon in play as $391M offer drops

Potential market knowledge of mystery suitor forces Rakon's hand.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

High tech component maker Rakon has received a non-binding indicative offer for its business from what it described as a "credible industry player".

The NZX-listed company, which manufactures frequency control and other products, went into a trading halt yesterday morning pending an announcement initially planned for today. 

However, it appears to have been forced to bring that announcement forward and trading reopened late yesterday afternoon.

The proposal was confidential when received and would not usually require disclosure, Rakon said. However, the company became aware some shareholders may have had knowledge of the offer and released the news earlier than planned.

"On 7 December 2023, the board of Rakon Limited received an unsolicited, non-binding, indicative proposal from a credible industry player with a view to entering discussions about a potential acquisition of all of Rakon’s shares at a proposed price of NZ$1.70 per share in cash via a scheme of arrangement or takeover offer," the company told shareholders.

The proposal was incomplete and highly conditional, the company warned. There could be no certainty a transaction would eventuate.

Nevertheless, Auckland-based Rakon's share price nearly doubled to $1.20 late in the day.

Rakon has thrived in recent years, due in part to a fire at a major competitor's plant. Early in 2023 it announced it was aiming to make acquisitions, but more recently experienced a sales dip which it attributed to declining global 5G investment.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GPSComponentsrakonfrequency control

Events

EDGE 2024

Register your interest now for EDGE 2024!

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 