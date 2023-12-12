Rakon in play as $391M offer drops

Credit: Supplied

High tech component maker Rakon has received a non-binding indicative offer for its business from what it described as a "credible industry player".

The NZX-listed company, which manufactures frequency control and other products, went into a trading halt yesterday morning pending an announcement initially planned for today.

However, it appears to have been forced to bring that announcement forward and trading reopened late yesterday afternoon.

The proposal was confidential when received and would not usually require disclosure, Rakon said. However, the company became aware some shareholders may have had knowledge of the offer and released the news earlier than planned.

"On 7 December 2023, the board of Rakon Limited received an unsolicited, non-binding, indicative proposal from a credible industry player with a view to entering discussions about a potential acquisition of all of Rakon’s shares at a proposed price of NZ$1.70 per share in cash via a scheme of arrangement or takeover offer," the company told shareholders.



The proposal was incomplete and highly conditional, the company warned. There could be no certainty a transaction would eventuate.



Nevertheless, Auckland-based Rakon's share price nearly doubled to $1.20 late in the day.

Rakon has thrived in recent years, due in part to a fire at a major competitor's plant. Early in 2023 it announced it was aiming to make acquisitions, but more recently experienced a sales dip which it attributed to declining global 5G investment.