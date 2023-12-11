One NZ: 'We are not walking away from ICT'

Credit: Supplied

One New Zealand says the purpose of its current round of layoffs is to focus rather than to move away from ICT services.

“We’re not walking away from ICT," spokesperson Matt Flood said following a Reseller News article on the changes posted last week.

"In fact we’re increasing our focus on areas including data and AI and using our skills in those areas to help our customers take advantage of emerging technologies in that space.

"We remain firmly focused on provision of unified communication services, managed network services, contact centre, and of course our strong position in cyber security."

One NZ, then Vodafone NZ, bought 60 per cent of ICT security specialist Defend last February.

“There’s no doubt we’re in a tough market with service revenue declining slightly during the past six months, with competitor discounts driving lower average revenues per user (ARPUs) as contracts are renewed," Flood said.

"However, our ICT revenue has grown faster than the market as more One New Zealand enterprise customers take advantage of our security leadership with Defend and our partnerships with global leaders Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Cisco, and Palo Alto."

The reorganisation was about focusing on areas of growth to ensure One NZ was well prepared for the future, Flood said.

Since last week, Reseller News has heard around 100 staff were affected by the changes and being consulted, with a headcount reduction of around 50 expected.

One NZ's own cyber security team was understood to be one area of focus and was expected to be consolidated into Defend.

"We understand this will be hard on people, which is why we’re providing up to three-months’ notice period to take those affected through the holiday period and support them to look for new roles next year," Flood said last week.

"We operate in the fast-moving technology and telecommunications space that has always seen periods of change, most recently with the growth in importance of artificial intelligence resulting in a new executive function and associated roles."

One NZ needed to make some changes to ensure the business remained competitive and was set up for future success, he said.