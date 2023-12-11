Microsoft NZ enjoys revenue surge in 2023

Profit is flat year-on-year as administration expenses, costs and tax bills surge.

Credit: Rob O'Neill

Microsoft's New Zealand business has clocked $1.17 billion in revenue for the year to 30 June, 2023, up from $1.06 billion in 2022.

However, net profit was flat at $40.1 million as costs soared in tandem with sales and as the company's tax bill mounted.

Employee benefits rose from $101.8 million to $120 million year-on-year, with most of that increase coming in administration, which rose from $25.4 million to $37.5 million, rather than sales.

Tax cost the company $15.3 million up from $11.3 million year-on-year.

Microsoft is very busy locally, investing like its major cloud computing rivals, in regional data centres facilities to answer customer demand for data sovereignty in the public cloud.



Last week it announced global software company AvePoint as the first of its kind to sign up to use the local facilities.

The deal makes it easy for AvePoint partners to offer data residency as well as readiness solutions for Microsoft's AI offer Copilot.

Known local users of the facilities will include Craigs Investment Partners, which will shutter its own facilities in favour of Microsoft's cloud services.

The battle for cloud market share is intensifying globally. In a letter to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), reported last week, rival AWS accused Microsoft of anti-competitive practices in the cloud

“Some IT providers, such as Microsoft, use licensing practices that restrict customer choice and make switching more difficult," the cloud giant wrote.

“For example, Microsoft changed its licensing terms in 2019 and again in 2022 to make it more difficult for customers to run some of its popular software offerings on Google Cloud, AWS, and Alibaba.”

After publishing of an interim report, UK communications regulator Ofcom in July referred the cloud infrastructure market for investigation around anti-competitive practices in cloud computing to the CMA.





