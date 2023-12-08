EY templates speed ServiceNow rollout at University of Canterbury

Entire project took 11 months from consultation to launch.

The University of Canterbury main campus. Credit: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury has deployed ServiceNow as a unified platform to overcome challenges in efficiently managing diverse services.

The University's digital and people and culture services unit employed EY New Zealand's IT service management blueprint of pre-configured with best practices to enhance the implementation speed.

The solution addressed the limitations of its previous systems and modernised and unified operations to elevate service delivery and user experiences.

It also helped achieve the university's broader strategic goals, such as providing access and sharing “state of the art” research, equipment, facilities, and e-infrastructure to support transdisciplinary research and improve its national and international research profile, reputation and ranking.

The University of Canterbury faced significant challenges in delivering consistent services to staff and students due to the presence of multiple, disparate systems and inefficient processes for digital requests.

The use of email or paper forms for requests compounded issues, leading to instances where requests were not properly recorded, resulting in a lack of efficiency.

“The old system wasn’t loved by users,” said Michael Oulsnam, chief digital officer at the university. “Many requests were not recorded as staff and students would either email requests directly or simply walk into an office and ask for assistance.”

By replacing fragmented processes with ServiceNow's integrated approach, the university successfully put that limitation behind it.

ServiceNow played a pivotal role in transforming service delivery, ensuring requests were efficiently recorded and managed, thus establishing a foundation for improved efficiency and scalability to support the university's future growth.

“With the ServiceNow platform, we now have the insight to better manage service level agreements and support continuous improvement," Oulsnam said.

"For example, we’ve seen 91 per cent of incidents resolved within SLA. Also, 100 per cent of changes are now mandated to be managed and communicated via the change advisory board.

"We aim to ensure the least possible disruption to services to maximise productivity."

EY New Zealand was selected as the preferred ServiceNow partner through a competitive tender and played a crucial role in supporting the University of Canterbury during the implementation of ServiceNow ITSM, IT operations management and HR service delivery.

The partnership involved an agile approach, where EY and the university worked closely to deploy ServiceNow HR service delivery in stages.

The collaboration aimed to consolidate people and culture forms and processes, providing a more efficient and unified experience for staff.

EY continues to provide ongoing application management and platform support services to the university.

Earlier this year, the University launched a Microsoft Azure cloud migration as part of its services transformation programme.