HP New Zealand celebrates 'legend' at 2023 partner awards

HP New Zealand celebrates 'legend' at 2023 partner awards

“Our partners are a huge part of who we are here at HP."

Rob O'Neill
Justin Tye was named HP legend at the vendor's 2023 partner awards.

Justin Tye was named HP legend at the vendor's 2023 partner awards.

Credit: Supplied

HP New Zealand has announced the winners of its 2023 partner awards, celebrated last night with over 300 guests at Shed 10 in Auckland.

“Year on year we continue to be blown away by the high calibre of solutions our New Zealand partner network develop for their customers, and this year is no different,” said Tracey Brewer, commercial channel manager at HP New Zealand.

“Our partners are a huge part of who we are here at HP and we are delighted to be able to acknowledge their hard work and commitment to deliver above and beyond the call of duty."

A notable individual award went to Justin Tye as HP Legend for 2023 for his extraordinary contribution to the New Zealand IT industry. 

Tracey Brewer (HP)
Tracey Brewer (HP)

From his tenure at HP New Zealand to founding successful distributor company Exeed his commitment to the channel, collaboration with HP, and creating a positive work environment garnered admiration and respect from his peers.

Brewer said HP NZ was constantly impressed by its partners' work, especially with so many taking on HP's new Amplify programme

"Our combined efforts can generate meaningful impact on climate action, human rights and digital equity more than ever before," she said.

“It is wonderful to be able to reflect on the year that was and to generate excitement for what’s to come in 2024. A huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists, they are all very well deserved.”

The finalists and winners were:

Acquisition partner finalists: Acquire, Cyclone, New Era Technology, Securecom

Winner: Cyclone

Channel sales person finalists: Candice Donovan - Softsource, Iris Chen - PB Tech, Jackson Cropp - Cyclone, Jonathan Smith - New Era Technology, Lauren Patterson - Acquire, Leyton Kendall - Securecom, Lillian Zhang - PB Tech, Neth Ky - Datacom, Sean Murphy - Spark, Vince Eggels - The Laptop Company

Winner: Jackson Cropp - Cyclone

Commercial PC partner finalists: One New Zealand, Janty Bondwell, New Era Technology, Datec Fiji, Elite Business Systems

Winner: New Era Technology

Digital manufacturing finalists: Aarque Graphics, Computaleta, BDL, OEM

Winner: Computaleta

Distribution sales person finalists: Jeff Griffin - Ingram Micro, Jitender Oberoi - Dove, Luke Mitchell - Ingram Micro, Max Wong - Dicker Data, Neil Kennerley - Dicker Data, Stephen Chapman - Dove

Winner: Jeff Griffin

Distributor finalists: Dicker Data, Dove, Dynamic Supplies, Ingram Micro, Sektor

Winner: Ingram Micro

Team Ingram Micro receives its distributor of the year award.
Team Ingram Micro receives its distributor of the year award.

Enterprise PC partner finalists: Acquire, Datacom, PB Tech, Spark, The Laptop Company

Winner: PB Tech

HP legend: Justin Tye

Marketing excellence finalists: Acquire, The Laptop Company, Cyclone, PB Tech, Spark

Winner: Spark

Poly partner award finalists: Cyclone, Datacom, PB Tech, Ricoh

Winner: Ricoh

Print partner finalists: BDL, OEM, PB Tech,

Winner: BDL

Retailer finalists: Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming Group, PB Tech

Winner: Noel Leeming Group

Services partner finalists: Cyclone, Datacom, Janty Bondwell, PB Tech, The Laptop Company

Winner: Datacom

SMB partner finalists: ECL Group Technology, IT Partners, Kordia, Liquid IT, Skypoint Technologies, SmartIT Management, Telco Technology Services

Winner: ECL Group Technology

Sustainability partner finalists: BDL, Datacom, The Laptop Company

Winner: The Laptop Company


