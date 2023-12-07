Commerce Commission seeks views on the deregulation of fibre

Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunications Commissioner) Credit: Supplied

Telco commissioner Tristan Gilbertson is seeking stakeholder views on whether the Commerce Commission should investigate the deregulation of fibre services.

Gilbertson said the regulatory regime had a number of mechanisms to ensure it remained fit for purpose, including the requirement to consider possible grounds for deregulation before the beginning of each regulatory period.



“This is the first time we’ll be looking at possible deregulation of fibre services, so we’re seeking early input on the framework and principles that the commission should apply," Gilbertson said.



The commission will first consider whether reasonable grounds exist for conducting a deregulation review.

If it determines that reasonable grounds exist it must then complete the review and make a recommendation to the minister covering which fibre services or geographic areas might be removed from information disclosure or price-quality regulation.



“As part of our reasonable grounds assessment, we’ll look at the state of competition in a sector that is absolutely fundamental to Kiwi consumers, businesses and our country,” Gilbertson said.



“We’re particularly interested in changes in competitive conditions, since the new regime commenced two years ago, including the increasing use of wireless broadband services and Chorus’ proposals to withdraw copper lines in some areas.

"We’ll be looking at whether competition has developed to the point where regulation may no longer be necessary.”

New Zealand’s fibre networks were built by four regulated fibre wholesalers – Chorus, Enable, Northpower, and Tuatahi – in partnership with the government under its ultra-fast broadband initiative.



Those networks are now regulated through a price-quality and information disclosure regime, introduced in 2022 following amendments to the Telecommunications Act.

Enable, Northpower, and Tuatahi are subject to information disclosure regulation only while Chorus is also subject to price-quality regulation. The Commission is now in the process of determining Chorus’ price-quality path for the second regulatory period covering 2025-2028.

Before the start of each regulatory period, the Commission must consider whether there are reasonable grounds to start a fibre fixed line access services deregulation review.



Submissions are due by 5pm on 16 February 2024. Cross-submissions on matters raised by other parties are due by 5pm, on 15 March 2024.

The commission signalled the review last month when calling for industry views on Chorus' investment plans.