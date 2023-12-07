Kiwi hi-tech firms forecast to accelerate offshore hiring

Software firms projected to increase offshore hiring by 150 per cent over the next five years.

Shannon Karaka (Deel) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand’s largest 200 tech firms in ICT, high tech manufacturing and biotech are expected to recruit over half their staff offshore by 2028.

Analysis released today by Deel, a global HR company in collaboration with the Technology Investment Network (TIN) indicates offshore hiring will mostly take place in North America and Australia but with numbers also growing fast in Asia.

An additional 13,400 staff would be based offshore by 2028, up 43 per cent to a total of 44,560. Overall employment would grow by 25,700 hires, up 40.2 per cent, to total 89,600.

The data projects hiring demand by tech sector and geography based on annualised job growth figures collected between 2018 to 2023.

Indeed, ninety six per cent of New Zealand IT employers expected the skills shortage to impact their operations in 2023, according to a Tech Alliance digital skills report released in August.

Of the largest sectors tracked during this time, New Zealand fintech, healthtech and software firms expanded offshore workforces at an average rate of 548, 458 and 208 staff per annum, respectively.

Stable growth would see fintech firms more than double their offshore staff to 11,290 by 2028, for software firms the number is 9580 – up 5,785 – a 150 per cent increase on 2023.

The transport sector, which includes fast-scaling firms that provide systems and solutions for vehicles operating on land air and sea, nearly tripled overseas staff in the last five years to a total of 2525 in 2023.

Hi-tech manufacturers were also predicted to broaden their footprints.



“This data shows that New Zealand tech firms are increasingly global employers, hiring skills from around the world to support their growth plans. New technology including AI-driven HR tools is making it more cost-effective for early-stage companies to scale up their global workforce in different jurisdictions compliantly,” Shannon Karaka, managing director A/NZ for Deel, said.

The research forecasted solid growth in the traditional tech bases of North America and Australia, flat growth in Europe and significant growth in emerging markets of Asia and Latin America.

North America continued to dominate hiring for New Zealand employers as companies sought to make headway into that lucrative market.

Staff numbers in North America grew by 63 per cent in the past five years to reach 10,065 in 2023 and were expected to grow by a further 21 per cent or 2160 staff by 2025.

Australia, which had 9360 full time roles in 2023, was forecast to grow by 14 per cent, or an additional 1280 jobs.

Europe, despite being a major fintech hub, was only expected to grow by 2 per cent from its 2023 total of 3750.

Asia and SE Asia, home to 5245 employees, was expected to grow by a further 62 per cent, or 3260, by 2025.

Latin America, which had 994 offshore staff in 2023, was expected to more than double this reaching 2095 by 2025.

Fintech, currently the largest source of offshore jobs, was expected to grow by a further 42 per cent, or 1977 full time roles, by 2025. Open banking legislation in 2024 was likely to unlock further growth in the sector.

Software solutions was expected to grow by a further 45 per cent, or 1700 jobs, by 2025, including sales teams on the ground in large markets such as North America.

Healthtech was expected to grow by a further 12 per cent, or 510 offshore staff, by 2025.

“The rapid rise in offshore employees to exploit global revenue opportunities and counter local skills gaps meant hiring and managing a workforce in multiple markets is becoming the norm for New Zealand’s big tech employers," said Alex Dickson, head of research at the Technology Investment Network.

"At the same time, hiring in multiple different jurisdictions and unfamiliar markets brings its own risks and challenges for scaling companies who need to adopt a new global workforce mindset.”