Menu
Dutch chip equipment maker ASM to invest $324M in new Arizona headquarters

Dutch chip equipment maker ASM to invest $324M in new Arizona headquarters

ASM is expanding operations in the state with a 20-acre Scottsdale campus that will allow the company to collaborate more closely with top customers like Intel.

Elizabeth Montalbano (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Shutterstock

Dutch provider of key semiconductor technology ASM International is expanding its operations in Arizona with plans to invest $324 million over five years to build a new headquarters in Scottsdale. 

The state-of-the-art facility will focus on technology development, research, design and engineering capabilities, as well as conduct work on manufacturing capacity, the company said.

The new facility will be built on a 20-acre campus, adding about 500 jobs to the 800 people that the company already employs in the region, according to a press release

The firm, based in the Netherlands, was one of the first semiconductor makers to operate in Arizona and has had its US headquarters in Phoenix since 1976.

ASM is a top global player in the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) market, with Gartner ranking them at seventh for market share in 2022. The company offers several product categories, including atomic layer deposition (ALD) tools, epitaxy, and furnaces.

However, ALD tools, which chipmakers use to deposit thin films during chip fabrication, is by far their most important product set, said Gaurav Gupta, VP analyst, emerging technologies and trends at Gartner. 

In 2022, ALD tools contributed to more than 70% of system sales for the company, which claimed a 48% share in the market for ALD — one of the fastest-growing segments of WFE, according to Gartner.

"ALD will be extremely significant for leading-edge nodes as it provides the uniformity/control/conformality of the thin films that are deposited with this technology," Gupta said.

Keep Your Customers Close

The investment in the new facility shows ASM doubling down, literally, on its push to expand its global footprint even amid a growth slowdown in the semiconductor industry. 

The new North American headquarters will cover 250,000 square feet, which is more than double the size of its current facility in Arizona.

In a comment to Reuters, ASM CEO Benjamin Loh said the decision to expand in Arizona came from the company's current presence there as well as the importance of the region for semiconductor manufacturing.

Intel and TSMC — two of ASM's largest customers—both have a number of manufacturing facilities in Arizona — with a facility that TSMC plans to open early next year even earning a visit from President Joe Biden.

"Arizona is becoming a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, so makes a lot of sense for ASM to expand operations in Arizona," Gartner's Gupta said. "This is typical for WFE players as a strategy to expand closer to where their major customers are building [facilities] and expanding."

Indeed, Loh said that an expanded presence in the state will allow ASM to "work directly with [customers] on the next semiconductor innovations."

The new facility will unite a variety of AMS business functions under one roof for more efficient collaboration between various departments, the company said. 

These will include some of ASM’s global operations and corporate support functions such as supply chain, manufacturing engineering, a global training center, and the company's global software team.

The facility also will include equipment and infrastructure to support ASM's sustainability efforts, including investments in renewable energy, a water recycling facility, and other features. 

As part of this strategy, ASM also is partnering with two local environmentally minded organisations — The Nature Conservancy and the Arizona Sustainability Alliance —on initiatives to preserve the state's irrigation systems and forests, respectively.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Featured

Slideshows

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services

​Given the pace of change, scale of digitalisation and evolution of generative AI, partners must get ahead of the trends to capture the best use of innovative AI solutions to develop new service opportunities. For MSPs, integrating AI capabilities into existing service portfolios can unlock enhancements in key areas including managed hosting, cloud computing and data centre management. This exclusive Reseller News roundtable in association with rhipe, a Crayon company and VMware, focused on how partners can integrate generative AI solutions into existing service offerings and unlocking new revenue streams.

How MSPs can capitalise on integrating AI into existing services
Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference

​Access4 held its inaugural Annual Conference in Port Douglass, Queensland, for Australia and New Zealand from 9-11 October, hosting partners from across the region with presentations on Access4 product updates, its 2023 Partner of the Year awards and more.

Access4 holds inaugural A/NZ Annual Conference
Show Comments
 