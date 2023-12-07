Cloudland and TMG to merge

A wider range of services to primary healthcare customers and better regional coverage promised.

John Calland (Cloudland) Credit: Supplied

IT platform and managed service providers Cloudland and TMG are merging but retaining their own brand names.

The collaboration promises to amplify services across New Zealand and Australia, especially within the healthcare and professional services sectors.

John Calland, CEO of Hamilton-based Cloudland, said clients would benefit from the complementary strengths of the two providers.

"TMG’s impressive track record within the primary healthcare market complements our strengths, ensuring our clients benefit from an even wider spectrum of expertise," he said.

Clients and partners could anticipate a richer service offering and more collaborative expertise, Calland said.

Andre Ducrot, CEO of Whangarei-based TMG, said the combined businesses would be in a position to offer a wider range of services to primary healthcare customers and even better regional coverage across New Zealand.

"We have a lot of similarities, including our comparable size, strong local community roots, and shareholders with considerable experience working in the primary healthcare sector," Ducrot said.

"The two companies will complement one another well, and our customers will benefit as a consequence.”

The merger makes Ducrot and the existing Cloudland directors shareholders in the new entity, TMG Cloudland Group. Tauranga-based investment group Oriens Capital has also been welcomed as a shareholder.

Oriens believed the merger would have a positive impact on both companies and their clients, Oriens partner James Beale said.

“The merged business will be the market leader in the NZ primary healthcare platform market, with the best regional coverage by far to service existing and new clients," he said.

Community Living Trust, a Waikato-based provider of disability support services and a Cloudland shareholder, would also continue as a shareholder in the merged entity.

“Our partnership as a shareholder and customer of Cloudland over the past year has already seen our organisation make significant advancements with our technology strategy," Trust CEO David Oldershaw said.

Current regional office locations in Hamilton, Whangarei and Christchurch would be retained.

Last September, Cloudland acquired health and not-for-profit sector specialist Platform Plus, nearly doubling the size of its team to 40.