Barracuda launches new partner success program

Shared success and partner agility form the foundation of the new program.

Credit: Barracuda

Enterprise security vendor Barracuda Networks has launched its new global partner program, the Barracuda Partner Success Program.

The new program is built on two foundational elements: a shared success model and partner agility.

A key differentiated element of the program is its support for resell partners across multiple routes to market — resale, managed services providers and marketplaces.

Partners who resell the vendor's solutions will be recognised for their Barracuda business as a whole, regardless of the route to market, and will be provided with benefits and resources based on their total sales contribution.

“In developing our global partner program, Barracuda put itself in our partners’ shoes to better understand their needs and build a winning go-to-market strategy. This is what we call partner empathy,” Barracuda VP of worldwide partner ecosystems Jason Beal said.

“Ultimately, we want our partners to be agile in catering to the ever-changing needs of customers in terms of how they consume, procure and deliver technology solutions.

The Barracuda Partner Success Program includes benefits, requirements, and rewards architected around the LAER model of customer success: land, adoption, expansion and retention and renewal.

In this way, the new global partner program supports partners of different business models to grow their business and expand their customer reach while helping protect clients from cyber security threats, Barracuda said.

Alongside the program launch, Barracuda is also introducing a certification for customer success, enabling sales and customer success staff to improve customer loyalty, drive higher customer satisfaction and increase sales.

New enablement tracks established in the program can help resellers grow their business, whether they go to market as a resale, managed service or cloud marketplace partner.

“We are seeing an increasing number of resellers either becoming hybrid or establishing a hybrid business model engaging with Barracuda for resale, managed services and procurement through marketplaces,” Beal said.

“Through the Barracuda Partner Success Program, Barracuda resellers, for example, will gain access to sales and marketing enablement with resources showcasing how hyperscalers can provide their customers with joint solutions built for today’s modern IT environments.”

Effective 5 January 2024, resellers participating in the Barracuda Partner Success Program will benefit from the refreshed Premier, Preferred, Authorised and Affiliate levels.