One NZ lays off ICT services staff, refocuses on core telco

After years of pushing into the ICT services market, One NZ appears to be doubling down on telco again.

Jason Paris (One NZ) Credit: Supplied

Telco One NZ is consulting with staff as it prepares for an unspecified number of layoffs early in the new year.

Reseller News understands the changes would affect parts of One NZ's ICT services business struggling for margin, including cloud, as the telco refocuses on core areas such as mobile, contact centre and SD-WAN.

Around 50 staff could be affected.



Spokesman Matt Flood said the proposed changes were about reorganising the business to ensure it could continue to increase investment in critical capabilities of digital, network and customer service.

Flood said consultations with a limited number of employees would "regrettably" see some people depart the business in early 2024.

"We understand this will be hard on people, which is why we’re providing up to three-months’ notice period to take those affected through the holiday period and support them to look for new roles next year," he said.

"We operate in the fast-moving technology and telecommunications space that has always seen periods of change, most recently with the growth in importance of artificial intelligence resulting in a new executive function and associated roles."

One NZ needed to make some changes to ensure the business remained competitive and was set up for future success, Flood said.

Reseller News understands One NZ's 60 per cent-owned Defend cyber security business is largely unaffected by the changes and may even absorb some roles.

While One NZ is strong in the cloud contact centre space and cyber security, and despite several years of effort, it appears less so in the general enterprise cloud and ICT service delivery space, where margins can be tight.

Rival Spark's much more established cloud business has also struggled for profitability in recent times while local giant Datacom dipped into the red earlier this year and restructured its sales teams with layoffs.

In March, the then-Vodafone NZ reported sustained operational efficiency and both top-line revenue and margin growth.

"We are going to exceed guidance, driven by reclassification of IT from opex to capex, the return of roaming and mobility," One NZ CEO Jason Paris said.

One NZ 's financial results reported in September for the year to the end of March were also strong, though muddied by one-offs including a $444 million gain from its sale of tower assets and a $64.1 million write-off of an internal software replacement project.

At that time, Flood also referred to a programme of "radical product simplification", digitisation and automation across all products and journeys.



More recently, a portfolio overview released in November by One NZ's investor owner Infratil appeared to show the telco incurred half a million dollars in after-tax loss in the period to 30 September 2023.

However, Flood said those numbers only covered June to September of 2023, the period since full acquisition, and included one-off increases in depreciation due to the accounting treatment of leases as part of the purchase price.