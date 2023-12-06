Tanium appoints Nick Lim as new Asia Pacific VP

Lim and his team will be dedicated to improving customer engagement and services.

Nick Lim (Tanium) Credit: Supplied

Endpoint security management vendor Tanium has hired Nick Lim as the new vice president for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

With a background of 25 years in the enterprise software business, Lim brings a wealth of expertise to Tanium and will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and customer engagement initiatives in the APAC market.

At Tanium, Lim and his team will be dedicated to improving customer engagement and services.

Prior to joining Tanium, Lim spent four years at Tibco and also worked at Micro Focus, CA and BMC Software.

“There are numerous untapped opportunities for us to expand our business and assist customers in addressing their endpoint security and compliance concerns,” Lim said.

“With Tanium’s powerful yet adaptable platform and solutions that address all aspects of endpoint management, I’m confident that many more enterprise customers can benefit from working with us.”.

Tanium's APJ president Chikara Furuichi added Lim’s extensive experience in the APAC region and his passion for empowering enterprises align with Tanium's goals.

“With Nick leading our APAC team, we are poised for significant growth and innovation in the region,” Furuichi said.