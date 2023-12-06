Pax8 appoints Robb Reck as global chief trust and security officer

Robb Reck (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Distributor Pax8 has hired Robb Reck as its global chief trust and security officer to promote trust with the various parties the company interacts with.



In the role, Reck will report to CTO Scott Chasin and be tasked with making sure Pax8 “maintains the trust of managed service providers (MSP), vendors and customers”, according to the distributor, via its Marketplace.

"With an impressive 25 years of experience in the IT space, Robb brings invaluable expertise to Pax8,” said Chasin. “We're fortunate to have his leadership in developing and implementing robust security strategies and formalising and communicating a culture of trust with our partners, helping them integrate security practices into their offerings."

That experience comes from his years working at security-minded companies. His previous role was field CISO at managed detection and response (MDR) vendor Red Canary. He has also held roles at Ping Identity and Code42, among others.

Additionally, in 2017, he co-founded Colorado = Security, which Pax8 described as a community that services over 2,500 information security professionals in Colorado.

Reck’s appointment comes months after Pax8 added web and network security vendor Perimeter 81 to its Marketplace for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in October.