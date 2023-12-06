Apptio promotes Pete Wilson and Derek Li to new leadership roles

Both executives will be based in Sydney.

Pete Wilson (Apptio) Credit: Supplied

Cloud cost optimiser, Apptio has promoted Pete Wilson to business leader for ApptioOne and Derek Li to regional vice president of customer success for Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Wilson’s new position sees him take global leadership over the ApptioOne product line, including its end-to-end go to market approach, as well as supporting relationships with global customers and prospects using or looking to deploy ApptioOne.

ApptioOne is a platform that unifies financial and operational data into a centralised model built on the industry-standard taxonomy of cost categorisation.

Wilson is responsible for ensuring the product line meets both market and customer needs, and supporting Apptio sales and customer success teams.

In addition to the promotion, Wilson retains his existing role of general manager for Asia-Pacific, which he has held for the past two years.

Li, who previously headed customer success support across APAC, assumes broader responsibilities as part of his promotion. He is charged with leading support, delivery and professional services for Apptio’s APAC customers using ApptioOne, Cloudability and TargetProcess.

Both executives are based in Sydney.

“My priority in my new role is to ensure every technology investment our customers make is backed by frameworks and solutions that allow them to adapt, scale, and demonstrate value to all stakeholders – not just the CIO, but the CFO and business departments. Although it’s impossible to control market conditions, what is possible is creating absolute visibility and accountability of technology spend,” Wilson said.

“As technology investment continues to rise – even in the face of seemingly never-ending economic uncertainty – companies will see precious budgets flushed away if they continue to expect yesteryear’s processes to deliver desired outcomes in the current climate.”

In a career spanning three decades, Wilson has amassed extensive strategy, management and sales experience in the IT, financial services, engineering, software development and airlines industries. He has worked for Commonwealth Bank (CBA), Sydney Futures Exchange (as it was known prior to its 2006 merger with the Australian Securities Exchange), WorleyParsons (now Worley).

Li has over 20 years’ experience in IT strategy development and execution, project management and transformation, and customer success and program consultancy. Before Apptio, he held roles at the University of Sydney, WorleyParsons and CBA.

In June, Apptio was snapped up by IBM for US$4.6 billion.

