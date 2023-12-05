Prodigi Technology Services snaps up fellow IT solutions provider Conex

Dan Faulknor (Prodigi Technology Services) Credit: Prodigi Technology Services

Invercargill-based IT solutions provider Prodigi Technology Services has acquired fellow IT provider, Conex.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both businesses, initiated through the Geekzone forums.

The partnership originated when the two company owners, Conex’s Chris Muller and Prodigi’s Dan Faulknor connected on Geekzone, with Muller responding to a job posting by Prodigi.

This was built upon a long-standing familiarity, dating back to around 2003 on the forums, underlining the deep-rooted connections within the New Zealand IT community.

Along with his wife Claire, Muller ran Conex for 17 years and in a letter to customers, said he decided to transition Conex to Prodigi.

“This move is in the best interest of Conex and our customers,” Muller said.

“Prodigi shares our enthusiasm for technology and customer service. We’re certain that under Prodigi’s direction, the quality of service and customer care you’ve come to expect from Conex will only get better.”

As a result of the deal, Muller will be joining Prodigi’s engineering team and will continue to support Conex clients.

“This acquisition is a union of shared visions and values in delivering high-quality IT solutions. Conex clients will see improved response times and a broader range of services,” Faulknor said.

“Additionally, Prodigi customers will now benefit from Conex’s excellent helpdesk services.”

Reassuring customers, Muller stated, “In my new role at Prodigi, I’ll ensure you receive the same personal service, now supported by a larger team for a more comprehensive IT support experience.

“I’m immensely thankful for your trust and support over the years. Joining Prodigi, I’m excited to continue serving you with the same dedication and to offer the enhanced capabilities of our combined team.”

Addressing the transition, Faulknor noted: “We’re tackling the challenge of a seamless service transfer head-on, excited by the growth and customer service enhancements this merger brings."

“Bringing Conex into the Prodigi family is more than just business; it’s about uniting our shared passion for tech and our commitment to our customers."

“It’s an exciting step forward, giving us the chance to offer a wider range of IT services and really step up our game for everyone in New Zealand," they added.