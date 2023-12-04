Microsoft wins AvePoint for its NZ datacentre region

Max McNamara (AvePoint) Credit: Supplied

Nasdaq-listed AvePoint has become the first global independent software vendor to commit to Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre region.

The deal makes it easy for partners to offer data residency for AvePoint data as well as readiness solutions for Microsoft Copilot.

AvePoint partners can, for instance, offer customers more options to meet their local data residency needs when using services such as AvePoint Cloud Backup Express for Microsoft 365.

For channel partners, AvePoint’s Copilot readiness solutions create “guardrails” within the organisation to automate content readiness end-to-end in Microsoft 365 for complete, secure, accurate and relevant recommendations.

“It’s important that local businesses have the right guardrails around their data and that they protect their data in a datacentre region that aligns with local compliance requirements," said Max McNamara, AvePoint A/NZ’s vice president and managing director.



This helps simplify the process of adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365 by speeding up and automating the delivery process of both channel partners and customers.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 combines the power of large language models with organizational data working alongside Microsoft 365 Apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams to provide real-time intelligent assistance and enhance user creativity, productivity, and skills.

"Microsoft’s New Zealand datacentre region will give our channel partners offering AvePoint Cloud Backup Express to local customers across Aotearoa the confidence to explore Copilot’s AI features in a way that will generate the best ROI for their business, knowing their data will never leave New Zealand," McNamara said.

This customer confidence will mean partners can get customers Copilot-ready, faster, and local businesses can avoid the risk of regulatory penalties.

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director of Microsoft New Zealand, said the company's research showed nearly two-thirds of organisations in Aotearoa take more than six months to manage AI implementations.

"By speeding up that process through solutions like AvePoint’s, we can get everyone realising the benefits of Copilot, boosting innovation and productivity so much faster, and with top-notch security," she said.