Blackpearl outlines partner strategy and 'high quality' challenges

Cherryl Pressley (BlackPearl) Credit: Cherryl Pressley

Targeting $10 million in annual recurring revenue, NZX-listed Blackpearl Group is wooing partners to help deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Partners were critical to achieving that sales goal through extending Blackpearl's reach and combining its software with their own software and services, chief revenue officer Cherryl Pressley told Reseller News.

"With them we can effectively up our sales reach by ten times," Pressley said.

"It allows us to combine the power of Pearl Diver with the magic of our partners' solutions and services to deliver an exceptional customer experience and noteworthy ROI."



Blackpearl is already growing fast and profitably, albeit off a relatively small current base.

In half-year results to 30 September, subscription revenue surged to $1.5 million, a 163 per cent year-on-year improvement. Annual recurring revenue, however, grew by 221 per cent to $4.6 million.

Gross profit experienced a 284 per cent year-over-year uplift to exceed $1 million while gross profit margin grew from 46 per cent to 67 per cent year-on-year.

Wellington-based chief executive Nick Lissette said Blackpearl Group had balanced exponential growth with a drive towards consistent and recurring profitability.

"Our $25 million investment in core technology serves as a catalyst that bridges this gap, enabling us to thrive," he said.

"The rapid success of pearldiver.io, achieving over $1 million in annual recurring revenue within five months of its launch, exemplifies our strategic focus and capability.”

Arizona-based Pressley said there was always a balance between achieving sales results and exceptional customer satisfaction.



"We are growing very fast, so we have what I describe as ‘high quality’ challenges – understanding which of our many great opportunities is the best and focusing on that."

To that equation, Pressley delivers deep experience at technology giants such as Microsoft and Google Cloud, where she helped drive growth and fostered strategic partnerships.



Blackpearl, which launched its Nexus partner programme in September, offers two products built on what it calls its Pearl Engine.



Pearl Diver shows businesses the individuals visiting their websites, including the visitor's name, contact numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, job information and more. New Old Stamp is an email signature generator.

"Our touchstone at Blackpearl is 'better growth, together'," Pressley said.

"Growing together with partners is a natural extension. Our partners grow through providing tailored solutions and we are able to extend our reach."

Partners could deliver growth and support locally, regionally and globally without Blackpearl having to increase headcount, using instead partners; existing connections, brands and market presences.

Blackpearl's distributors include TD Synnex and Ingram Micro while large resellers include US giants Insight Enterprises, CDW and SHI.

Digital marketing partners, of which there were now 65, were seeking Blackpearl out themselves.

"A big area of focus is the intersection of marketing and technology which is currently under tremendous stress due to the economy," Pressley said.



Value there is delivered through making the connection between website data and email data to inform "hottest" leads, a capability Blackpearl claimed was unique.

Data was also continually updated and new data points were being added.

Being publicly listed, CCPA and NIST 800 compliant and GDPR aligned didn't hurt either.

Blackpearl's major competitors include Clearbit and Audience Lab but there were significant differences between the three offers.