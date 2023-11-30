Riverbed promotes Brian Gormley to APJ engineering lead

Brian Gormley (Riverbed) Credit: Supplied

Unified observability vendor Riverbed has promoted Brian Gormley as its APJ director of solution engineering, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

This strategic move aims to enhance Riverbed's presence in the APJ region with his goals including building and nurturing a high-performing solution engineering team throughout APJ.

The team will leverage Riverbed's Alluvio Unified Observability suite to improve the digital experience of clients and their employees, aiding in cost reductions, productivity increases, and revenue growth.

Prior to taking up the new role, Gormley worked as the A/NZ senior manager for solutions engineering at Riverbed and also worked for companies such as Aternity, Linktech Solutions, Corporate Express and Synergy.

According to Riverbed, Gormley’s appointment marks a critical step in Riverbed's journey towards forging even stronger client relationships in the region and establishing itself as a vital partner in digital transformation.

Gormley’s new role encompasses team management, solution customisation, technical consultation, client relationship building, market strategy development, collaboration with sales and marketing, product innovation, compliance adherence, and cross-regional collaboration.

“Brian is the ideal leader to drive a significant shift in the unified observability market in the APJ region,” Riverbed APJ VP Chris Parker said.

“His deep technical knowledge, combined with outstanding client and leadership skills, are key to delivering exceptional solutions to customers.”

In September, Riverbed appointed Dicker Data as a new distribution partner for A/NZ across its Alluvio Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios.



