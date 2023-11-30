MBIE goes live on TechnologyOne's CiA SaaS platform

Credit: IDG

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has completed its shift to TechnologyOne’s latest generation of SaaS-based ERP software, CiA.

MBIE, which has been a TechnologyOne customer since 2013, has gone live with functionality including financials, supply chain management and corporate performance management.

TechnologyOne’s CiA allows organisations to work anywhere, anytime, from any device, giving staff the ability to do their day-to-day tasks in a single interface.

A recent IBRS report commissioned by TechnologyOne found that investing in core SaaS solutions, a robust digital adoption strategy and strong citizen information processes could enhance digital government services for all, especially those most in need.

“Our SaaS solution enables both operational resilience and exceptional and flexible digital service delivery, and our customers – like MBIE – have the fundamental components for efficient service delivery; making these even more effective for all citizens, no matter their background or situation is a matter of design, education and clarity," said TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung.

TechnologyOne counts more than 230 federal and state government departments and agencies across New Zealand and Australia as customers.

Within the New Zealand Government, Parliamentary Services, Statistics NZ, The Ministry of Transport, Health NZ and Treasury are known as TechnologyOne users. Most are either upgrading to CiA or have already.

In 2021, as part of its role as the government's lead procurement agency, MBIE struck a new procurement framework agreement with TechnologyOne that could see up to 23 government agencies switch to software-as-a-service (SaaS) environments.

Negotiated by MBIE and endorsed by the office of the Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO), the agreement was designed to provide a common contractual framework, aimed at providing agencies with a clear roadmap for digital transformation to a SaaS platform.



