Waikato Regional Council focuses on capturing 'Project Reboot' benefits

Waikato Regional Council has officially completed a challenging Infor CloudSuite rollout, replacing 28 legacy systems with a single integrated platform.

Infor' CloudSuite Public Sector SaaS platform was rolled out in a multi-year, multi-phase transformation programme included new modules for financial management and budgeting, planning, human resources, property and rates, among others.

“While a change of the scale delivered will take some time to bed into the organisation, it has allowed us to address some key business risks and will provide a technology platform and business processes that our council will continue to use and optimise over time," said Janine Becker, director of finance and business services at Waikato Regional Council.

Launched in May 2019, "Project Reboot" was now delivering early wins from the phases that had been progressively implemented since September 2020, Becker said.

Northland Regional Council is now poised to follow suit with its own Infor rollout in a project dubbed "Enterprise".

“With a project of the duration of Project Reboot, we have had the opportunity to bed in a partnership with Infor that has been effective and beneficial for both parties," Becker said.

"We’ve seen the evolution of Infor’s own practices over this time, which continue to work towards understanding and delivering to customer needs."

As reported in October, the project moved from rollout and implementation into what Waikato Regional Council called the benefits capture phase after a series of delays and a significant budget blowout.

The full project was originally scheduled for delivery in mid-2021 at a cost of $10.5 million. However, as of August the best estimate for cost at completion was $25.8 million.

“Project Reboot was an ambitious program to amalgamate multiple legacy systems that didn’t speak to each other," said Terry Smagh, senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Infor.

"It was no mean feat but we’re proud Infor has successfully delivered an industry-specific, cloud-based solution that will have a tangible, positive impact on Waikato Regional Council for generations to come and one that will future-proof its investments.”

Infor had brought the council "into the tent" where it had been involved in the company's product development cycle, Becker said.

"The ability and opportunity to be able to influence future solutions is a big bonus for our innovation programme now and in the years to come,” she said.

Apart from Waikato Regional Council, Infor is the “system of record” for the New Zealand's water reform programme, now in a state of flux with a change of government, and a partner to the country's largest water authority, Watercare.

In Australia, six water corporations are customers while leading US water authority Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District is also a client.