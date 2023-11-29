AWS puts local partners under global spotlight in 2023 awards

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has put regional heroes under the spotlight at the 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards during this year’s re: Invent conference.
The awards were handed out at a gala on 27 November in Las Vegas, honouring partners “whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers”, according to the cloud giant.
New Zealand data security software vendor and Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023 Tech Innovation security award winner DataMasque won Rising Star Partner of the Year for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.
Meanwhile, Australia’s DNX Solutions, which won the global Social Impact Partner of the Year award in 2022, scored 2023's APJ award for Sustainability Partner of the Year and Local Measure earned the APJ AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year award.
These three partners were specifically highlighted by AWS Australia and New Zealand managing director Rianne Van Veldhuizen.
“Congratulations to all of the Asia Pacific and Japan winners of this year’s Partner Awards, particularly DataMasque, DNX Solutions and Local Measure from Australia and New Zealand in their respective categories,” she said. “AWS’ partners are a force multiplier for customers, helping them to build, migrate and accelerate their business in the cloud.
“We are continuously inspired by how local partners and customers have embraced agile and experimental approaches, driving innovation and success and celebrate their wins with them.”
In addition to DataMasque, DNX and Local Measure, there was also Melbourne-based WOLK Technology, which won the global Well-Architected Partner of the Year award. AWS said the award recognises its top partner that “builds high-quality solutions, implements best practices, checks the state of workloads and makes improvements to fit business and customer needs.”
AWS said the awards included a self-nomination process across several awards categories, which were reviewed by analysis firm Canalys as a third party.
Additionally, some award categories were data-driven, which were comprised of an unspecified set of metrics that measured the performance of partners in the last year and were also audited by Canalys.
The full list of APJ winners are:
GSI Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Wipro | Finalists: Kyndryl, Atos and Eviden
SI Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Classmethod | Finalists – iret, MegazoneCloud
Rising Star Partner of the Year
- APJ: Appsquadz Software | Finalists – Kyobo Information and Communication, Mastek
Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – SiS Distribution (Thailand) | Finalists – ETEVERS, NEXTGEN Group
Distributor Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Redington | Finalists – Crayon Software Experts India, DAIWABO
Training Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Cloudthat Technologies | Finalists – Nec Management Partner, Springpeople Software
ISV Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Amagi Media Labs | Finalists – Freshworks, SendBird
Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV)
- APJ: Winner – DataMasque | Finalists – Cogo Connecting Good, Salesflo
Customer Experience Partner of the Year
AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Local Measure | Finalists – SendBird, Stax
Well-Architected Partner of the Year
- Global: Winner – WOLK Technology | Finalists – IT Era, SK Inc
Public Sector Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Deloitte | Finalists – Accenture, CrowdStrike
Federal Government Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Accenture | Finalists – Deloitte, Genesys
State or Local Government Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Fujitsu and Fujitsu Japan | Finalists – Salesforce, Telstra
Education Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – MongoDB | Finalists – CrowdStrike, Okta
Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – CrowdStrike | Finalists – Druva, Snowflake
Innovation Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Cloud Kinetics Services
Design Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Noodle Factory
Collaboration Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – GeekFeed
Social Impact Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Brillio Technologies
Sustainability Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – DNX Solutions
Sasha Karen travelled to re:Invent 2023 as a guest of AWS.