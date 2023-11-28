Qrious growth leader takes on Blackpearl Group CMO role

Tori Colebourne (Black Pearl Group) Credit: Supplied

Tori Colebourne, formerly head of growth at Spark data business Qrious, has been appointed chief marketing officer at Blackpearl Group.

Colebourne brought experience in information systems, data-based marketing and analytics and AI to NZX-listed Blackpearl's leadership team, the company said.

Recent achievements included helping to establish partner channel models and a customer success framework at Spark Business Group to create notable ROI on marketing initiatives.

Colebourne also led the release of the inaugural State of AI in New Zealand report in collaboration with Qrious, Spark, the AI Forum, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment.

"Tori's arrival marks an exciting new phase for us," said Blackpearl founder and CEO Nick Lisette. "Her dynamic approach and deep alignment with our core values and ethos inject fresh energy into our senior leadership team, so we can’t wait for her to start.”



Blackpearl, which offers customer engagement and branding software, launched a partner programme dubbed Nexus in September.

Colebourne said she firmly believed in the power of stepping outside your comfort zone.

"The opportunity to join Blackpearl Group was something I was immediately attracted to and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company's success,” she said.

Cherryl Pressley, chief revenue officer at Blackpearl Group, said Colebourne’s experience in marketing, start-ups and recent role as head of growth made her an ideal chief marketing officer.

"She is going to be a phenomenal partner to me, sales, and with partners Tori will help us take our products, particularly Pearl Diver, into new markets and industries directly," Pressley said.