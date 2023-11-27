RedShield builds its AWS partnership to address AI-enabled DDoS threats

Fabian Partigliani (RedShield Security) Credit: Supplied

RedShield Security has strengthened its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver value and upskill resellers on managing modern cybersecurity threats.

Through the partnership, RedShield is able to scale its security capabilities to combat the latest AI-enabled DDoS and bot attacks while delivering revenue streams to resellers through AWS’s independent software vendor Accelerate programme, which it joined in June.

"What we try and do, what is differentiating us in the market at the moment, is we are just looking to be really pragmatic and practical," RedShield CEO Fabian Partigliani said.

"If you look at our resellers and listen to what their customers are saying, or when we talk to customers directly, it's a tough landscape for them when it comes to cyber.

"You've got these competing forces: digitisation, which has been turbo boosted during COVID, with more and more transactions being conducted online, combined with very well-organised criminal activity that only has to find one weakness.

"It's a tough scenario for companies to face."

Partigliani said systems such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) were becoming "table stakes" for most serious companies.

While MFA arguably delivered the biggest bang for the buck in risk reduction, rolling it out across all applications was difficult because the changes were likely to "upset" some applications.

In response, RedShield developed "No Touch MFA", a product Partigliani said resellers were "loving".

That was an example of how RedShield tried to be pragmatic and help customers focus on how to reduce risk.

Integration with AWS was a "force multiplier", Partigliani said.

Working with the cloud giant, RedShield created a co-sell programme for resellers to boost cyber security and create new revenue streams.

"We’re helping local resellers add value, profitability, and exceptional security to their portfolios," he said.

RedShield's New Zealand resellers include Kordia, Spark, Datacom and Defend while in Australia Telstra and Deloitte feature. AT&T is a key partner in the US.

AWS and RedShield recently hosted local resellers in Auckland and Wellington to highlight modern threats, cybersecurity capabilities, and growing opportunities.

Tiffany Bloomquist, country manager and head of AWS in New Zealand, said working with RedShield demonstrated AWS's commitment to cybersecurity.

"Together, we are setting new benchmarks in protecting businesses from emerging threats and delivering services on our marketplace that both secure and keep companies ahead of malicious cybercriminals," she said.

RedShield's model was always through resellers, Partigliani told Reseller News.

"That's really deliberate for a number of reasons: we are not anything other than specialists in one specific area, which is applications security."

There was a real opportunity for resellers to wrap whatever services they had around RedShield to create a one-stop shop, he said. Resellers could also trust Redshield to work with their customers to add value.

Integration with AWS also helped ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations and to help eliminate the risk of web application vulnerabilities.

RedShield also included a warranty that the claimed risk reduction was achieved, supported by experts and processes to meet change control and compliance requirements.



Healthcare was a key vertical in cyber security for obvious reasons, Partigliani said. Customers in that vertical include Virginia, US-based Sentara Healthcare where RedShield looks after the entire perimeter.

That engagement grew out of Sentara's efforts to transform through cloud adoption, which were being hindered by a number of security issues.

"We were able to resolve those and they were able to speed up their digital transformation by putting everything into the cloud," he said.

The approach RedShield enabled was much faster and far less costly than the cost of fixing all of the individual security issues.

Government was another key vertical, developed out of RedShield's early experience in Wellington. Now the company helps protect the state government of Delaware, including its election systems.