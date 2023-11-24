Company-X hires Damian Bartolomucci as head of sales

The Canadian national joins Company-X from video on demand SaaS platforms, Shift72.

Damian Bartolomucci (Company-X) Credit: Supplied

Software specialist Company-X has named Damian Bartolomucci as its new head of sales and marketing.

Bartolomucci brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing communications, brand development and lead generation to Company-X and has collaborated with clients across various industries and sectors.

In his new role at Company-X, Bartolomucci is responsible for developing and executing the company's global sales and marketing strategy.

He will also work closely with the rest of the leadership team to ensure that the company is aligned on its overall business goals.

“What impressed me about Damian was every single person that we talked to said he was either amazing to work with or amazing to work for. They all said he brings fantastic energy every day. He’s a perfect fit for Company-X values and culture,” Company-X co-founder Jeremy Hughes said.

Bartolomucci said he was impressed with Company-X’s vision, its software specialist services and its software as a service (SaaS) products Voxcoda and Aryde.

Voxcoda puts you in control of your voice-overs with a flexible, easy-to-use text-to-speech technology platform that anyone can use.

Aryde delivers fully integrated digital solutions to transform your people-moving business.

“I am thrilled to join an incredible team that continuously pushes the boundaries to solve big problems and I look forward to being part of the Company-X story,” he said.

Recently Company-X was awarded a contract to build a flight deck officer training simulation for the Royal New Zealand Navy using virtual reality headsets and artificial intelligence.