Profit plunge prompts The Warehouse to defer $30M of digital investment

Outdoors brand Torpedo7's go-live on Microsoft D365 did not go smoothly.

Nick Grayston (The Warehouse Group) Credit: Supplied

Tough trading conditions since the end of the pandemic have prompted The Warehouse to defer $30 million of planned systems investment.

The group is pursuing a digital transformation based around Oracle's E-Business Suite, Salesforce and Relex among others. In 2020, that investment was expected to cost around $100 million over two and a half years.

However, expenditure appears to have well exceeded that estimate and, with the group now struggling for profitability, its investment strategy has been recalibrated.

In September, the group reported sales of $3.4 billion for the year to the end of July, up 3.2 per cent. However, net profit after tax of $29.8 million was down 66.6 per cent with adjusted net profit down 56.2 per cent.

"While it is hard to strike the right balance in the best of times, the post-COVID-19 environment and subsequent change in customer shopping habits has caused us to refocus the balance on retail fundamentals," chief executive Nick Grayston told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting today.

"As a result, we have deferred approximately $30 million of digital initiative expenditure."

The group was "30 years underinvested" and going through a painful time of catch-up, Grayston said.

"However, it would be inefficient to stop these much-needed key infrastructure projects part way through, versus continuing and finishing these much needed investments."

Acknowledging the results were disappointing, Grayston said there was significant work underway to win back the confidence of analysts and shareholders.

Earnings had been degraded by factors including ongoing investment in transformation and the modernisation of the group’s systems and infrastructure which coincided with much weaker consumer confidence, he said.

"We made the conscious choice to continue the investment to complete our transformation programme which drove increased cost of doing business, particularly IS operational expenditure and depreciation," Grayston told shareholders.

A change in accounting principles meant much of that expenditure hit business' bottom line immediately rather than being capitalised over five or 10 years.

The Warehouse is not alone among New Zealand's largest retailers in dealing with that challenge. As reported last month, hardware chain Mitre 10 was forced to renegotiate its banking covenants to accommodate potential extra costs to its SAP-based project.

"The nature of new accounting standards and the fact that a significant amount of our project expenditure is now classified as SaaS spend, or 'software as a service' means that much of it hits us immediately as expense and is taken straight to the P and L," Grayston explained.

In 2023, such capital expenditure was $113.2 million compared to $107.5 million in 2022. Total project expenditure in 2023 was $154.4 million.

That investment included ERP finance and inventory, group order management, warehouse management, master data management and the delivery of a new people and HR system for human capital management.

Project expenditure planned for 2024 was notably lower at $80 million with, Grayston said, "a focus on delivering major projects that are in flight".

One part of the business struggling more than most is outdoors retailer Torpedo7, which delivered an operating loss for the year of $22.2 million with sales still declining in the first quarter of 2024.

In October, a full end-to-end ERP change based around Microsoft Dynamics was completed to support the chain.

"This has caused some disruption with fulfilment in Q1 and resulted in a period when some customers were unable to have transactions fulfilled both instore and online," Grayston told shareholders.

"Most of these teething issues are resolved now. Addressing Torpedo7’s performance continues to be a major focus for the group for 2024."