Rakon half year profit plunges as global 5G investment falters

Rakon has launched the first semiconductor chip of its AI computing hardware portfolio.

Dr Sinan Altug (Rakon) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based component maker Rakon has seen revenue slide from $87.2 million to $61.3 million in the six months to 30 September.

Underlying EBITDA plunged to $5.3 million, down from $28.1 million reflecting the fall in revenue, non-recurring costs and investment for growth.

Telecommunications sector revenue was down $13.4 million to $34.2 million and positioning revenue down $9.2 million to $7.2 million.

This reflected "normalisation" of customer inventory levels, Rakon said.

Space and defence sector revenue bucked the trend, recording a record $15.3 million, up 24 per cent year on year.

While revenues fell, operating expenses were relatively flat at $28.8 million. Therefore, net profit after tax fell from $16 million to $499,000.

Rakon said mobile network operators were deferring investment in 5G infrastructure as they adjusted to macroeconomic pressures and inventory "normalisation" by telecommunications and positioning customers was taking longer than expected.

Rakon said it now believed the risk to 2024 guidance of $26 million to 34 million was higher than the $10 million indicated in July.

Rakon now expected full year 2024 underlying EBITDA of between $13 million and $19 million.



On the plus side, Rakon reported continued market share gains and an all-time high design win rate, up 33 per cent yeat on year with a conversion rate of over 90 per cent.

Planned production of some New Zealand and France product lines at a new India facility was accelerated and expected to deliver margin improvement from 2025.

Rakon also launched the first semiconductor chip of its AI computing hardware portfolio and was working with leading players in AI computing hardware on next generation platforms.

Chief executive officer Sinan Altug said there was no doubt Rakon would continue to deal with a tough short-term macroeconomic environment.

"Our customers continue to work through their inventory levels, after stockpiling through the global supply chain disruptions, and mobile network operators are deferring some planned 5G capex," he said.

"As evidenced by recent announcements, we are now seeing these conditions lasting for longer than previously anticipated. However, we share the confidence of our tier one customers, who are seeing these adjustments as temporary pauses on the path to growth, and equivocally expecting the deployment of this deferred investment to return.”

The space and defence segment was going from strength to strength, Altug said, delivering highest revenue to-date in the half year to become another strong vertical alongside telecommunications.

"We have also taken the first steps towards AI computing hardware becoming a core market," he said.

"The launch of our next generation semiconductor chip, Niku, lays the foundation for our AI computing hardware portfolio and we will add more next-generation products to this portfolio in the coming year.”



Medium to longer-term growth fundamentals for Rakon’s core markets remained strong, Altug said.

In January, Rakon announced it was looking at US acquisitions to gain access to top-tier American companies.

CEO Sinan Altug told shareholders there were "clear synergies" in buying a US-based business with local US manufacturing to strengthen existing customer relationships.

"An acquisition of this nature could also put Rakon in a good position to benefit from the Biden Administration's initiatives to grow US-based semiconductor supply chains," Altug wrote in a New Year message.



