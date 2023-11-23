MyRepublic's NZ mobile business rebranded after broadband sell-off

Rocket Mobile offers "upfront" mobile on One New Zealand's network.

James Whittome (Rocket Mobile) Credit: Supplied

With its local broadband internet business sold to 2degrees, MyRepublic's mobile business has been rebranded as Rocket Mobile.

Head of product and marketing James Whittome said there was huge potential for more mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to operate in in New Zealand to increase competition and bring down costs for users.

"With the busy Christmas retail period just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for Kiwis to shop around for the best deal when it comes to mobile data, and our unlimited plans enable users to stay connected without disruption, wherever they’re holidaying in the country,” Whittome said.

Rocket Mobile uses One New Zealand's network.

Instead of short-term, half-price signup offers and bundle prices, Rocket Mobile offered what it described as "everyday low prices", Whittome said.

Customers will pay in advance each month using a credit or debit card.

Whittome said "prepay" sometimes comes with nasty surprises. What Rocket Mobile describes as "upfront mobile" means "the price you see is the price you pay”.

“This new approach also means we no longer need to conduct credit checks to activate an account. Anyone with a valid debit or credit card can purchase a plan."

Rocket Mobile is also calling out other providers who tack on card fees, MMS overage and voicemail charges among other tactics.

Earlier this year, for instance, three Vocus companies were forced to refund nearly half a million dollars of undisclosed termination fees to customers.



“So many providers rely on consumer complacency to not look around for a better deal," Whittome said.

Singapore-based MyRepublic CEO Malcolm Rodrigues said he sees a lot of potential in the New Zealand mobile market.

“Our small but ambitious Kiwi team has been working hard to shake things up, and offer something truly novel to the market," he said.