The Access Group offers $100K for software health check

Aims to diagnose and help resolve business challenges caused by software issues.

Kerry Agiasotis (The Access Group) Credit: The Access Group

UK-headquartered business software provider The Access Group is offering $100,000 in small business software grants to 10 Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) companies.

The Access Group will offer grants of up to $10,000 to selected businesses to help them uncover issues within their software stack.

The company said it will offer free software health checks for any businesses that apply for the grants in a move that’s designed to diagnose and solve software-related business challenges.

“Businesses are having a challenging time keeping up with technology-driven change and increasing costs of doing business, so as a global software provider with more than 30 years’ experience providing solutions to more than 60,000 customers, we're putting our money where our mouth is,” The Access Group Asia Pacific president Kerry Agiasotis said.

“We want to use our scale and expertise to give something back when businesses are doing it tough, so we’re giving away ten $10,000 grants for small businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Forget Black Friday discounts, this goes beyond a promotion and delivers real and lasting value, to positively impact the survival rates of the businesses that our country relies on.

“Whether you're experiencing cash flow pain, slow or no growth, out of control costs, or you can't quite put your finger on it, we want to help you diagnose the problem and set you on the path to recovery.”

The Access Group has been ramping up its A/NZ and Asia Pacific presence following its acquisition of Sage Group’s businesses in Australia and Asia in 2021.

Since then, the company has acquired Reckon Accountants Group and Queensland-headquartered business Fathom.