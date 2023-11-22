Xtremax’s Luke McLean jumps to Rackspace for A/NZ market expansion

Comes with nearly 20 years of experience in IT companies.

Luke McLean (Rackspace Technology) Credit: Luke McLean

Former Xtremax Australian senior director Luke McLean has been hired by Rackspace Technology to drive its expansion into the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) market.



In the role of director of sales for A/NZ, McLean will drive the multi-cloud solutions provider’s expansion in the region and is expected to achieve “new heights in delivering compelling customer value with his guidance and leadership”, Rackspace claimed.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Rackspace Technology team. I look forward to working closely with the team to further grow our business across the A/NZ region as we broaden our product portfolio with innovative solutions to help accelerate our customers' digital transformation,” McLean said.

He comes into the role after spending over a year at Xtremax, a Singapore-founded cloud service provider, to spearhead its launch in the Australian market.

His former role is similar to his new one; being tasked with leading expansion in a new region.

Additionally, he also worked at TAS, Veritas Technologies, Brennan IT, Thomas Duryea Consulting, Insight and Dimension Data, culminating in nearly 20 years of experience at IT companies.

"With our strong record in developing and managing large complex cloud infrastructure projects across the region, we look forward to partnering with even more A/NZ businesses in the next step of their cloud journeys,” said Martin Dube, vice president of public cloud for Asia Pacific and Japan at Rackspace. “Luke’s experience in leading channel teams in the region will help Rackspace Technology expand our existing partnerships and grow alongside our clients."