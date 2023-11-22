Tenable appoints Forcepoint’s Talib Yousry to lead APJ channel

Has previously run global channel and alliances for Telstra.

Talib Yousry (Tenable) Credit: Talib Yousry

Tenable has appointed channel and telecommunications veteran Talib Yousry to lead its Asia Pacific and Japan partner ecosystem.

Based in Singapore, Yousry will oversee partnership initiatives in the role of director of APJ channel sales.

He takes on the channel duties held Johnny Yap, who joined Tenable as director for sales best practices in 2022, but moved to Sumo Logic in June 2023.

Yousry joins Tenable from fellow cyber security vendor Forcepoint, where he held the role of senior regional director of APJ channels and alliances.

He brings over two decades of technology and telecommunications expertise to Tenable, having also served as global channel and alliances chief for Telstra and head of APAC business development for BT.

"Preventive security is no longer an optional approach but a prerequisite,” said Yousry. “I look forward to engaging in collaborative discussions with our channel partners, resellers, and distributors alongside the talented Tenable APJ team. Together, we aim to simplify our customers' cybersecurity practices and provide the crucial risk data needed for faster prioritisation and remediation."

Nigel Ng, senior vice president at Tenable APJ, said the channel is integral to assisting customers in “navigating the complexities of the modern attack surface”.

“[Yousry’s] extensive skill set and experience in developing and managing ecosystems of distributors, resellers and services partners will be instrumental in advancing Tenable's channel vision,” Ng said.