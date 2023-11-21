Kiwi Radware user Feenix Communications becomes Radware reseller

Feenix well positioned to implement Radware’s security along with its own network embedded solutions.

Graeme Pyper (Radware) Credit: Supplied

Radware has inked a managed security service provider reseller agreement with Auckland-based multi-carrier telco firm Feenix Communications.

Feenix plans to resell US-based Radware’s application and network security solutions to its network integrator and internet service provider customers.

The portfolio includes Radware’s Cloud application protection services, Cloud DDoS protection service and DefensePro® DDoS protection, which can be tailored to suit on-premise, hybrid and cloud environments.

In addition to becoming a MSSP reseller, Feenix Communications has been a Radware customer for seven years, using Radware’s DefensePro DDoS protection.

“Over the past seven years, we have been amazed and delighted regarding Radware’s remarkable patented behavioural analysis algorithms and ability to avoid false positives and false negatives with automated detection, mitigation, and data scrubbing,” said Richard Cohen, executive director at Feenix Communications.

Cohen said with experience operating its own DDoS and web application firewall infrastructure, Feenix was well positioned to implement Radware’s security along with its own network embedded solutions on a stand-alone or hybrid basis.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to grow a well-established customer relationship into a trusted partnership,” said Graeme Pyper, Radware’s regional director for A/NZ.

“Working with Feenix Communications, we intend to bring our joint services to network integrators and internet service providers in New Zealand, helping them elevate protection levels at a time when cyber threats are increasing in frequency, complexity, and severity.”

According to Radware’s First Half 2023 Global Threat Analysis Report, service providers were among the industries shouldering the most DDoS attack volumes.

Service providers faced half of the DDoS attack volume in APAC during the first six months of 2023, followed by retail (21 per cent) and gaming (9 per cent).

Last year, Feenix became liable to pay the government's telecommunications development levy after recording $5.2 million of telco revenue.