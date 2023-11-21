ASI Solutions teams with Nutanix to launch ASI Cloud

Hosted at CDC's datacentres in Auckland and elsewhere, cloud promises cost savings and sovereignty benefits.

Lloyd Vickery (ASI Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Cloud and managed service provider ASI Solutions has launched ASI Cloud in New Zealand, a new MSP offering built on the Nutanix cloud platform.

ASI said the platform provided a public-cloud like experience at around half the price of the hyperscalers with all data hosted and managed in New Zealand.

Nutanix Cloud Platform offers customers the full suite of Nutanix services including infrastructure-as-a-service, database-as-a-service and disaster recovery-as-a-service.

ASI Solutions country manager Lloyd Vickery said the service was already being used by Hurunui and South Taranaki District Council, both of which had gone "all in" on the platform.

“Councils across New Zealand are constantly being asked to do more with less,” Vickery said.

"This is a great solution for them because it’s cost-effective, they retain complete control, and it gives them a pathway to consume other cloud services over time as they increasingly move apps to SaaS providers and explore hybrid multicloud environments.”

Vickery said ASI Solutions had put a lot of thought into avoiding cloud lock-in for customers.



They can use ASI Solution’s cloud management tools to deploy workloads to multiple cloud providers and freely migrate between them.

“We know the cloud we’ve built won’t always be the right fit – we want to give our customers the ability to easily use any cloud," he said. "If it’s best for them, then ultimately, that will work out best for us.”

ASI Cloud is currently delivered from multiple locations in New Zealand – primarily the newly-built CDC datacentres that guarantee 100 per cent availability and are certified carbon neutral.

ASI Cloud is providing instantaneous data recovery in Auckland, and "near synchronous" recovery across the country.

“Typically in regional areas, organisations would get recovery points hourly or even daily, but we can get it down to every minute and include automated failover,” Vickery said.

“This is particularly important for organisations under threat from the Alpine fault, as it provides near real-time disaster recovery across the North and South Islands.”

ASI Solutions plans to expand ASI Cloud into Australia in coming months.

Michael Magura, vice president partner sales at Nutanix APJ, said the platform was a great example of local innovation and was ideal for local councils, higher education providers and the SMB corporate sector.

“Our partnership with ASI Solutions stretches over a decade, and they have always held the highest levels of certification on the Nutanix platform,” Magura said.

In 2021, ASI integrated its Forward IT and BEArena acquisitions. BEArena's NZ operation was rebranded as ASI Solutions NZ with Vickery at the helm.

