Australian broker group BJS opts for JAVLN's policy management platform

Three year partnership would address a range of broker pain points.

Dale Smith (JAVLN) and Belinda Scott (BJS Insurance) Credit: Supplied

Australian broker group BJS Insurance (BJS) has selected JAVLN's platform to make its business operations more efficient and drive client service.

Auckland-based JAVLN’s client and policy management technology is expected to deliver visibility across BJS' client portfolios and allow it to manage policies and claims on one centralised platform.

“As our business expanded to over 170 staff in 13 offices nationally, we noticed that our existing software platform was limiting our insights into our clients and policies, and contributing to inefficiency across the business," BJS CEO Belinda Scott said.

“That’s why our partnership with JAVLN will be a significant step forward."

The new platform and three year partnership would address a range of pain points and was easily adaptable for BJS' evolving needs, Scott said.

The holistic view provided by JAVLN would save time, reduce data handling and eliminate expensive maintenance of outdated servers.



By bolstering productivity and reduce inefficiencies, the new system would enable the BJS team to use data to make informed decisions, strengthening quality of service and value for clients.

JAVLN will roll out a full-service implementation with the official go-live scheduled for mid-2024.



“Brokers and underwriters have long been underserved by policy management software,“ said Dale Smith, CEO of JAVLN.

The new platform supported brokers like BJS who see technology as an enabler for their business, he said.

This year, JAVLN acquired Technosoft Solutions’s document management and workflow software, OfficeTech, and Steadfast’s underwriting policy management platform.

JVLN said it now had a local team based in nearly every Australian state. The company was founded in 2011 and is a certified AWS technology partner.