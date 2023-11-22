SAS Institute NZ thrives as data moves to the forefont of business thinking

Campbell Johns (SAS Institute) Credit: Supplied

There have been no signs of any COVID-19 business hangover at data and analytics specialist SAS Institute NZ.

While some parts of the industry have seen subdued growth after a surge of investment to support remote working during the pandemic, SAS still finds itself in a sweet spot.

SAS Institute NZ reported revenue of $33.1 million in its the year to 31 December 2022, up from the $31.9 million it reported in a strong 2021. Profit also improved.



"If anything the data and analytics part of the world has heightened off the back of COVID," managing director Campbell Johns told Reseller News.

Organisations had become aware they needed to understand their businesses more deeply, Johns said.



SAS NZ sponsored the Future of Financial Services event in Auckland mid-year, an event which Johns described as the first significant industry event since the pandemic where organisations didn't have to address COVID.

"They were able to talk about genuine things in banking that were of concern," he said.

Two main themes emerged.

"The first was financial crime," Johns said. "That's something that is core to our strategy. There is more and more sophisticated and a greater prevalence of financial crime in the world."

That was more solution-led and industry-based, Johns said.

"It's about looking for new patterns and networks, using AI and looking for scams."

In addition to countering financial crime, SAS globally was also focused on credit risk management through support for lending decisions.



Another area was around customer experience and trust.

"The banks are seen as these faceless corporate entities that make billions of dollars of profit and they really have to work hard to win trust," Johns said.

SAS' own regional conference, SAS Innovate, was revived in Sydney in August with its main local user event, SUNZ, looming in the first quarter of next year.

Privately-owned SAS has been readying itself for a public offering in 2024 but in September announced its potential listing had been postponed until 2025.

SAS Institute founder and CEO Jim Goodnight said some “housekeeping” was required before a listing could be achieved. New financial systems had to be properly implemented and a large project to standardised SAS Institute's global contracts was also in train.

With an IPO looming SAS Institute's partner strategy was also maturing, Johns said. Partner-generated revenue would be a big part of that picture.

As well as global systems integrators (GSIs) such as Deloitte, KPMG, EY and Accenture, SAS Institute NZ also relied heavily on partners with specialist skills such as The Knowledge Warehouse, Tenzing and Nicholson Consulting among others.

"We see our customers getting a lot of value when we partner with our GSIs," Johns said.

Relationships with the GSIs were run out of A/NZ, but Johns said the "rubber hit the road" there with SAS' individual account teams.

While the economy and the election could cause some pause for thought on spending in government, Johns said SAS Institute's brand and capabilities were well known and its customer base was loyal.

Renewals were in the 90 per cent-plus range helping the business retain and grow its revenue base.

One local marquee project is the Ministry of Social Development's Te Pae Tawhiti programme which includes a data warehouse tranche dubbed Te Haoroa, which will use the SAS cloud.

The department's 25-year-old core data warehouse, the information analysis platform (IAP), is an on-premise suite managed in-house by MSD providing a centralised storage, analysis, and reporting platform, a 2021 Cabinet Paper said.

"It is over twenty years old and used by hundreds of staff across both MSD and Oranga Tamariki daily," the paper said.

"The IAP is now prone to regular outages that directly impact frontline staff and the services clients receive, creates risks to client privacy, lacks the resilience needed to respond to inevitable disruptions and new service demands, and is no longer cost-effective to maintain."



A cloud-based managed service from SAS, which also provided the tools used in the old data warehouse, was the preferred option, the paper said. Oranga Tamariki, which used to share MSD's old data warehouse, would be similarly tooled up.

Johns said replacing MSD's data warehouse was a "huge undertaking", with a four- to five-year timeframe.

In September, SAS Institute announced TD Synnex was to become the company's primary global distribution partner.

“Embracing distribution and elevating our partnerships through indirect channels is an important part of our growth strategy,” John Carey, vice president of global channels, said.

“Our new agreement with TD SYNNEX will help us improve scalability, reach untapped markets and deliver results for our customers alongside our valued SAS partners.”