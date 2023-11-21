Genesis opts for Gentrack-Salesforce combo to power transformation

Gentrack plus Salesforce "out of the box" seen as a powerful combination.

Ed Hyde (Genesis) Credit: Supplied

Energy company Genesis has selected Gentrack g2.0 to transform its customer experience, drive digital innovation and reduce costs.

Genesis chief transformation and technology officer Ed Hyde said selecting Gentrack g2.0 was another sign of the company's commitment to providing market leading customer experiences and was a milestone in the company’s push toward a simpler, digitally driven future.

“What we like about the g2.0 solution is the bringing together of two market leading capabilities in Gentrack and Salesforce," Hyde said.

The combination was expected to deliver a significant lift in customer experience through automation and digitisation, he said.

With Salesforce’s energy and utility cloud embedded, g2.0 included all of the customer journeys required by utilities out of the box across industrial, commercial and residential market segments.

These could also be configured to accommodate business changes using low-code/no-code technology.

Gentrack CEO Gary Miles said the g2.0 solution will enable Genesis to service customers digitally across a range of products, channels and brands.

“The programme will focus on customer experience and enable Genesis to launch and broaden its range of innovative offerings," he said.

Gentrack's g2.0 is a cloud-native environment running on AWS to deliver high security, scalability and availability.

The solution comes with a complete suite of products and capabilities, including Salesforce Energy and Utilities, high volume smart meter services, charging, billing, invoicing, servicing, data and analytics and more.

In addition to the technology stack, Gentrack provides a suite of utility-specific professional services for transformation and ongoing service level agreement accountability.

The roll-out of g2.0 will begin with Genesis' Frank Energy brand.

Gentrack is due to release its 2023 financial results on 28 November.

Last year, as the company invested in making its technology cloud native, it reported a 19.5 per cent increase in revenue to $126.3 million. Net profit after tax, however, fell from $3.2 million in 2021 to a $3.3 million loss in 2022.